Saving Up?Amber Heard Spotted Shopping At Bargain Department Store After Major Trial Loss
Getting thrifty! Amber Heard was seen browsing the bargain racks last week after a judge ruled that she owes Johnny Depp millions.
The actress was seen in New York on Thursday, June 16, at the popular discount department store TJ Maxx with her sister, Whitney Henriquez.
Heard and Henriquez, who testified during the defamation suit Depp brought against her sister, were spotted with a cart filled with various articles of clothing. During one point, they could be heard talking about "white linen pants," but once they realized they were being filmed, the sisters left that part of the store, according to Radar.
It's unclear whether Heard bought anything for herself, but she likely didn't end up dropping a pretty penny given she is currently struggling to figure out how to pay her estranged ex-husband after a jury found she defamed Depp in her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse.
Though Heard didn't directly name the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in the piece, Depp's attorneys argued her claims of abuse irreparably harmed Depp's personal and professional reputations, resulting in him losing several high-profile gigs.
In turn, Heard sued Depp for $100 million claiming one of his former lawyers defamed her when he called her claims of abuse a "hoax."
After a jaw-dropping six-week trial in Virginia that saw both parties accuse the other of being the aggressor, the jury ruled in Depp's favor, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge reduced the punitive damages figure to $350,000, the maximum allowed in the state, so Depp's total haul was around $10.4 million.
Heard also took home a small win, with the seven-person jury ruling in her favor for one of her claims. The jury awarded the Aquaman actress $2 million in compensatory damages and no punitive damages.
One of Heard's lawyers Elaine Bredehoft already lamented that there is no way her client will be able to pay up, with a Los Angeles-based attorney confirming to Radar that filing for bankruptcy wouldn't be enough to save Heard from having to pay Depp millions.
"The award is not dischargeable. Punitive damages are never dischargeable or deductible," explained attorney Ronald Richards. "Intentional torts like defamation are not dischargeable typically."
Bredehoft has also already declared that they will "absolutely" be filing to appeal the judgement, declaring her client "has some excellent grounds for it."