In turn, Heard sued Depp for $100 million claiming one of his former lawyers defamed her when he called her claims of abuse a "hoax."

After a jaw-dropping six-week trial in Virginia that saw both parties accuse the other of being the aggressor, the jury ruled in Depp's favor, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge reduced the punitive damages figure to $350,000, the maximum allowed in the state, so Depp's total haul was around $10.4 million.

Heard also took home a small win, with the seven-person jury ruling in her favor for one of her claims. The jury awarded the Aquaman actress $2 million in compensatory damages and no punitive damages.