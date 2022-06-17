Amber Heard Inks Multi-Million Dollar Deal To Release Revenge Tell-All Book — But She'll Be 'Hit With Another Defamation Suit & End Up Right Back In Court'

Earlier this week, the blonde beauty confessed that the trial was hard on her while speaking with Savannah Guthrie.

"Of course. I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak," she said on the Today show. "I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say, or how I say it — every step that I take will present another opportunity for this sort of — silencing, which is what, I guess, a defamation lawsuit is meant to do."

In 2018, the blonde babe, 36, wrote an op-ed in which she claimed she was the victim of abuse. Though she didn't name Depp specifically, he sued her for defamation, but she countersued.

Details of the tell-all were first reported by Us Weekly.