Amber Heard Inks Multi-Million Dollar Deal To Release Revenge Tell-All Book — But She'll Be 'Hit With Another Defamation Suit & End Up Right Back In Court'
It looks like Amber Heard is not staying quiet anymore. Though she didn't come out on top following her trial against Johnny Depp, she is already thinking about her next move, which includes writing a book about her deal.
"Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all," a source said.
According to the insider, the actress, 36, is "broke" and not "in a position to turn down money," which is why she is embarking on this new venture.
However, it could cost the mom-of-one if she damages her ex's reputation yet again. "The verdict in Virginia after weeks of lurid testimony was devastating to the credibility and reputation of Amber Heard. The jurors essentially found that Heard was not believable in any respects. The jurors rejected her testimony in its entirety. One juror even commented that she was not believable when she cried on the witness stand. Johnny Depp was awarded $10,0000, which is an amount of money Heard cannot pay," Dror Bikel, author of The 1% Divorce, When Titans Clash, exclusively tells OK!.
The expert continued, "To the extent that Heard wants to discuss this case and her relationship with Depp in a tell-all statement or book, she needs to be extremely careful as to what she says about him. Depp and his attorneys will be reading and listening to everything that Heard states. If she crosses the line, which is likely, there is no question that she will be hit with another defamation suit and end up right back in court."
Earlier this week, the blonde beauty confessed that the trial was hard on her while speaking with Savannah Guthrie.
"Of course. I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak," she said on the Today show. "I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say, or how I say it — every step that I take will present another opportunity for this sort of — silencing, which is what, I guess, a defamation lawsuit is meant to do."
In 2018, the blonde babe, 36, wrote an op-ed in which she claimed she was the victim of abuse. Though she didn't name Depp specifically, he sued her for defamation, but she countersued.
