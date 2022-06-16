Juror In Johnny Depp's Defamation Trial Slams Amber Heard, Wasn't Buying Her 'Crocodile Tears'

Weeks after the seven-person jury in Johnny Depp's defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard reached their verdict, a juror revealed why they didn't buy what the actor's team called of Heard's testimony "the performance of a lifetime."

The juror, who wanted to remain anonymous, made the revelations on the Thursday, June 16, episode of Good Morning America, reportedly saying the jury didn't buy what he himself called were Heard's emotional swings from sobbing to be appearing stone cold.