Amber Heard Shows Off Abs After Running Her 'First Half Marathon' in Spain: Photos
Oct. 6 2026, Published 11:36 a.m. ET
Amber Heard is celebrating a major fitness milestone after completing her first half marathon in Spain.
The 40-year-old actress shared a series of photos from the race in Donostia-San Sebastián, showing off her toned abs in a lilac sports bra and matching shorts.
She completed the look with pale pink socks and running shoes, wearing her blonde hair pulled back as she celebrated the achievement.
In one photo, Heard stood with her arms raised behind her head, laughing with her eyes closed after crossing the finish line. Other shots captured her running and posing with a medal around her neck.
“First half marathon, eskerrik asko Donosti!💕 21 kilometers in 1:39 min!!” she captioned the Instagram post. The phrase “eskerrik asko” translates to “thank you very much” in Basque.
Heard finished the 21-kilometer race in one hour and 39 minutes, marking another step in her running journey.
Heard Shared More Moments From Her Race Day
Following her latest achievement, Heard gave fans a closer look at the experience through her Instagram Stories. In one image, the Aquaman star snapped a selfie in her race-day outfit, smiling brightly at the camera.
The accomplishment comes just months after she took part in a 10K race in Madrid in June.
In the post, she wore a pink sports bra and matching running shorts.
“First race glow 💕🇪🇸,” she wrote in the caption.
But the finish line wasn't the only moment worth celebrating. Heard also shared a sweet photo of herself holding her eldest daughter, Oonagh, 5, shortly after completing the half marathon.
“Nothing beats this feeling,” she wrote across the image in soft pink text.
The actress is also a mom to 1-year-old twins, Agnes and Ocean. In recent years, she has largely stayed out of the public eye while raising her three children in Spain.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Heard Stepped Away From Hollywood
Heard's latest fitness update offers a glimpse into her life outside the entertainment industry. Since her highly publicized legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, the actress has largely kept a lower profile and focused on building a quieter life abroad.
The former couple's defamation case centered on a 2018 op-ed Heard wrote for The Washington Post, in which she described herself as a survivor of domestic abuse. Depp's legal team disputed her claims during the court proceedings.
Following the trial, Heard reportedly wanted to leave the experience behind and begin a new chapter overseas.
'She Wanted to Start Fresh'
A source previously told People in April 2023 that the actress was eager to move forward after the difficult legal battle.
“The trial was beyond stressful, and she wanted to start fresh,” the insider said, adding that Heard "couldn't wait to leave the U.S. with her daughter" after the trial.
"She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy," the source continued. "She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated."