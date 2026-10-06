Amber Heard Shows Off Abs After Running Her 'First Half Marathon' in Spain: Photos

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Amber Heard is celebrating a major fitness milestone after completing her first half marathon in Spain. The 40-year-old actress shared a series of photos from the race in Donostia-San Sebastián, showing off her toned abs in a lilac sports bra and matching shorts. She completed the look with pale pink socks and running shoes, wearing her blonde hair pulled back as she celebrated the achievement.

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Source: @AMBERHEARD/INSTAGRAM Amber Heard completed her first half marathon in Donostia-San Sebastián, Spain.

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In one photo, Heard stood with her arms raised behind her head, laughing with her eyes closed after crossing the finish line. Other shots captured her running and posing with a medal around her neck. “First half marathon, eskerrik asko Donosti!💕 21 kilometers in 1:39 min!!” she captioned the Instagram post. The phrase “eskerrik asko” translates to “thank you very much” in Basque. Heard finished the 21-kilometer race in one hour and 39 minutes, marking another step in her running journey.

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Heard Shared More Moments From Her Race Day

Source: @AMBERHEARD/INSTAGRAM The actress celebrated the milestone in a lilac sports bra and matching bike shorts in photos shared on Instagram.

Following her latest achievement, Heard gave fans a closer look at the experience through her Instagram Stories. In one image, the Aquaman star snapped a selfie in her race-day outfit, smiling brightly at the camera. The accomplishment comes just months after she took part in a 10K race in Madrid in June. In the post, she wore a pink sports bra and matching running shorts. “First race glow 💕🇪🇸,” she wrote in the caption. But the finish line wasn't the only moment worth celebrating. Heard also shared a sweet photo of herself holding her eldest daughter, Oonagh, 5, shortly after completing the half marathon. “Nothing beats this feeling,” she wrote across the image in soft pink text. The actress is also a mom to 1-year-old twins, Agnes and Ocean. In recent years, she has largely stayed out of the public eye while raising her three children in Spain.

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Heard Stepped Away From Hollywood

Source: @AMBERHEARD/INSTAGRAM The 'Aquaman' star's latest running achievement follows a 10K race she participated in Madrid in June.

Heard's latest fitness update offers a glimpse into her life outside the entertainment industry. Since her highly publicized legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, the actress has largely kept a lower profile and focused on building a quieter life abroad. The former couple's defamation case centered on a 2018 op-ed Heard wrote for The Washington Post, in which she described herself as a survivor of domestic abuse. Depp's legal team disputed her claims during the court proceedings. Following the trial, Heard reportedly wanted to leave the experience behind and begin a new chapter overseas.

'She Wanted to Start Fresh'

Source: MEGA Amber Heard also shared a tender moment with her 5-year-old daughter, Oonagh, after crossing the finish line.