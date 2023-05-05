Inside Amber Heard's Lonely Life Overseas After Johnny Depp Drama
Amber Heard is moving on from the glitz and glam of the Hollywood lifestyle — at least for now.
After losing a tumultuous court battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp and facing major fallout, the actress is reportedly now living in Madrid, Spain, where she's raising 2-year-old daughter Oonagh.
"She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise," a source told a reporter, noting it's unclear if the actress, 37, is dating anyone at the moment.
The source added that the move may not be permanent, explaining, "I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right for the right project."
As OK! reported, Depp, 59, sued his ex for defamation after she penned an op-ed that painted him as a physical, verbal and sexual abuser — though she never identified him by name. The Aquaman star also sued him for defamation, and after a long, messy trial that captivated the globe, the dad-of-two came out victorious.
Heard was ordered to fork over $10 million, while she was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.
At the time. Heard and her lawyers claimed they planned to appeal the verdict, as they believed social media's negative portrayal of the actress effected the outcome. However, they then settled the matter, with the mom-of-one releasing a statement to the public.
"I defended my truth in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways women are re-victimised when they come forward. Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to," she said. "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A few months after the trial concluded in June 2022, an insider noted that "[Johnny] has always said he wasn't looking to destroy her. He said it wasn't about money, and it's not! He just wanted the truth."
Daily Mail reported on Heard's new life.