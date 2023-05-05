Inside Amber Heard's Lonely Life Overseas After Johnny Depp Drama

At the time. Heard and her lawyers claimed they planned to appeal the verdict, as they believed social media's negative portrayal of the actress effected the outcome. However, they then settled the matter, with the mom-of-one releasing a statement to the public.

"I defended my truth in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways women are re-victimised when they come forward. Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to," she said. "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."