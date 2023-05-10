Amber Heard Spotted Running in Her New Home of Madrid 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial

Back in April 2022, the defamation case brought against Heard by Depp — he denied her allegations that painted him as a physical and sexual abuser — was publicly broadcasted live for six weeks.

The jury found Heard guilty of defaming the actor, leading to the multimillion-dollar payment to Depp. Meanwhile, Depp was required to hand over $2 million to Heard for one count of defaming of his ex-wife.