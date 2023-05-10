Amber Heard Spotted Running in Her New Home of Madrid 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial
Amber Heard has moved forward!
On Tuesday, May 9, the actress was spotted in her new home city of Madrid letting off some steam on a run. The outing marked almost a year since the 37-year-old was court ordered to pay her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, 59, $10.35 million in damages.
The All the Boys Love Mandy Lane alum stepped out in dark gray leggings, black sneakers, a white tank and a black visor as she jogged through the Spanish sun. Her blonde locks were in a high pony while her nails were painted a cherry red.
Back in April 2022, the defamation case brought against Heard by Depp — he denied her allegations that painted him as a physical and sexual abuser — was publicly broadcasted live for six weeks.
The jury found Heard guilty of defaming the actor, leading to the multimillion-dollar payment to Depp. Meanwhile, Depp was required to hand over $2 million to Heard for one count of defaming of his ex-wife.
Following the trial, both parties appealed the decision, though in December, the pair reached a settlement to close the case. The settlement required Heard to fork over $1 million to Depp, which he would donate to charity.
After the controversial court battle concluded, Heard packed up and took her 2-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, daughter to Spain.
"She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy. The trial was beyond stressful for her, and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country," a source shared. "She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated."
"This is all behind her now, though. She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves," they continued.
Before the ex-lovers reached their settlement deal, another source said that The Aquaman star had been spending time in Europe because she is "able to just be a mom there."
"The trial was exhausting for her. She missed her little girl. She is focused on raising her daughter. She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time," they explained.
Heard first expressed her interest in wanting to put all her focus on her daughter in an interview with Today's Savannah Guthrie after the highly publicized trial finished.
"I get to be a mom, like, full-time, you know? Where I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers," she said.
