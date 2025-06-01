Amber Heard Has 'Special Conditions for Coming Back' to Hollywood After Johnny Depp Trial: 'A Tricky Situation'
After Amber Heard’s tumultuous trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, where the actor sued her for $50 million, the Aquaman actress moved to Spain to decompress away from the controversy.
While living abroad since the end of her defamation trial in May 2022, Heard has taken her life back, even welcoming twins, Agnes and Ocean, in May.
Amber Heard's Hollywood Comeback
Though her acting career has been put on pause for three years, an insider dished to a news outlet in a new interview that the star is considering a Hollywood comeback — but it won’t be easy for execs to convince her.
“Amber is dealing with a tricky situation right now because there’s real demand for her to get back into the acting game somehow, but it’s not going to happen if it’s not entirely on her terms,” the source revealed.
“She has special conditions for coming back and is only entertaining that idea when it’s a project where she will have a lot of say on the big decisions about the production, the marketing and the release,” the insider added.
Amber Heard 'Aspires' to Be as Powerful as Johnny Depp in Film Industry
The confidant noted that Heard “aspires” to be as powerful as Depp in the film industry, adding, “But she needs to build up a new track record of hits, and quickly. She’s putting herself under pressure to find her comeback film, and the clock is ticking.”
The source continued to elaborate on Heard’s acting intentions going forward by emphasizing how the actress was naturally inspired by Depp’s command on the sets of his films.
“Now, for the first time since she was in her 20s, Amber is being assertive about her filmmaking future and demanding some real power,” the insider said.
“You can’t help but figure that even though she wants nothing to do with Johnny, she’s pulling from his playbook a little bit here, because Johnny is so famous for refusing to make any movie unless he’s the one calling the shots,” the source concluded.
Heard and Depp initially dated for a few years before tying the knot in February 2015. They divorced in May 2016.
After their separation, Heard wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post, where she alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse. Though the article didn’t mention Depp, he sued her for defamation.
Heard countersued the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who denied he physically abused her. While Depp was awarded $15 million after the trial, Heard was granted $2 million.
