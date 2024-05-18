Johnny Depp 'Is in a Good Place' 2 Years After Actor's Highly Publicized Defamation Trial With Ex-Wife Amber Heard: 'He’s Happy'

Two years ago today, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were likely sitting in a courtroom in Fairfax, Va., where the Pirates of the Caribbean star's defamation trial against his ex-wife was held from April 11, 2022, until June 1 of that same year.

Now, Depp has moved on from his highly-publicized legal battle and appears grateful the infamous court case is nothing more than a piece of history.