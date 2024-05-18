Johnny Depp 'Is in a Good Place' 2 Years After Actor's Highly Publicized Defamation Trial With Ex-Wife Amber Heard: 'He’s Happy'
Two years ago today, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were likely sitting in a courtroom in Fairfax, Va., where the Pirates of the Caribbean star's defamation trial against his ex-wife was held from April 11, 2022, until June 1 of that same year.
Now, Depp has moved on from his highly-publicized legal battle and appears grateful the infamous court case is nothing more than a piece of history.
"Johnny is in a good place," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the 60-year-old — who has recently been spending most of his free time in the United Kingdom. "He’s in a really good headspace. There’s a lot he’s excited about."
"He really feels at home in London," the insider admitted. "He’s happy and busy."
Since the trial, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor feels as though "there’s been a weight lifted" off of his shoulders.
Depp isn't ready for retirement yet, as he knows "the world is Johnny's oyster" when it comes to career opportunities, according to the confidante.
While he's both an award-winning actor and a talented musician, Depp is open to participating in "whatever speaks to him."
"There are no boundaries or limits — if something comes along that he’s passionate about, he’ll do it," the source explained.
Perhaps a new project with director Tim Burton could be in the works, as a second insider confirmed the two remain close.
"Tim and Johnny are like brothers," the confidante declared.
Despite Depp being snubbed from the famed Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise after its fifth installment, Depp also reportedly remains "friends" with producer Jerry Bruckheimer.
Back in March, Bruckheimer confirmed that Depp might not return for his starring role, however, the first source noted "people are interested — studios and audiences — in seeing more of Johnny," leaving the ultimate outcome a mystery at this time.
"[Johnny] is a born entertainer and loves giving fans what they want. He’s just so moved that all these people still care about him," the second insider gushed.
Regardless of what his future projects in Hollywood may entail, Depp plans "to take time to breathe a bit this summer," the confidante mentioned.
"He’s always playing music whether he’s touring or not, but he’s trying to take a break before everything picks up again," the source noted.
Us Weekly spoke to sources for an update on Depp nearly two years after the conclusion of his defamation against Heard.