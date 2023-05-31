Amber Heard Declares She 'Loves Living' in Spain, Claims to Have Movie Roles Lined Up After Johnny Depp Drama: Watch
While some viewed Amber Heard's move to Spain as an exile of sorts after losing the defamation against Johnny Depp, the actress insisted she feels right at home in her new surroundings.
"I love Spain so much," she replied in Spanish as reporters asked her about life in Madrid.
When questioned if she sees herself staying put in the area, she responded, "Yes, I hope so. I love living here."
The mom-of-one, 37, then tried to give a friendly farewell to the group, but before she could make it past the gate of her villa, someone pondered if she had any movies in the works.
"Oh, yes," she said with a smile. "I keep moving forward. That’s life.”
As OK! reported, the Aquaman star moved overseas with daughter Oonagh, 2, to get some privacy after her and Depp's messy court case came to an end last summer.
"The trial was exhausting for her. She missed her little girl. She is focused on raising her daughter," an insider spilled to an outlet of Heard's new life. "She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time."
Meanwhile, Depp, 59, has been working hard to repair his image, and so far, he seems to have succeeded, as the dad-of-two received a standing ovation when his film Jeanne du Barry premiered earlier this month at the Cannes Film Festival.
During press junkets, the Pirates of the Caribbean fan favorite admitted he felt his movie career was deeply affected by the legal drama.
"You'd have to not have a pulse at that point to feel like, 'No, none of this is happening. This is actually just a weird joke,'" he shared. "Of course, when you're asked to resign from the film you're doing because of something that is merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yeah, you feel a bit boycotted."
"Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it," Depp explained. "I don't think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood myself. I never went anywhere."