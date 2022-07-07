And as Heard continues to fight Judge Penny Azcarate's judgment, her attorney filed a motion following the verdict demanding a new trial.

However, Heard may find herself back in court for another reason. An OK! insider noted that her risqué business venture of a revenge book comes with some serious repercussions if things go south.

"To the extent that Heard wants to discuss this case and her relationship with Depp in a tell-all statement or book, she needs to be extremely careful as to what she says about him. Depp and his attorneys will be reading and listening to everything that Heard states," said the source. "If she crosses the line, which is likely, there is no question that she will be hit with another defamation suit and end up right back in court."