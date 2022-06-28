Dolph Lundgren Spills Tea On Working With 'Aquaman' Costar Amber Heard & If They're In Touch
Dolph Lundgren is opening up about what it was like working with Amber Heard on Aquaman 2 after rumors ran rampant earlier this month that she got the boot from the franchise following her massive trial loss.
"I haven’t spoken to Amber," Lundgren told Entertainment Tonight's Will Marfuggi on Saturday, June 25. Despite not being in touch after production wrapped up, Lundgren emphasized, "I mean she was great during the shooting."
And while he's not sure of the actress' status, seemingly referring to whether she was actually cut from the upcoming film, the actor said the movie is "looking great from what I hear."
Lundgren worked on Aquaman 2 with Heard last year while he was filming The Expendables 4 at the same time in Europe. The DC sequel is set to be released in March 2023.
JOHNNY DEPP SPORTS NEW HAIRDO AS HE ARRIVES IN PARIS TO SHOOT NEW MOVIE FOLLOWING AMBER HEARD TRIAL — PHOTOS
OK! reported that after Heard lost the defamation trial brought on by ex-husband Johnny Depp in the beginning of the month, she was cut from the Aquaman sequel despite having already filmed her scenes.
While one source spilled, "Warner Bros. decided to recast Amber Heard's role after screen testing the movie. They are going to be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman," a spokesperson for the embattled star denied the buzz. "The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane," the rep said in a statement to Radar.
Rumors ran rampant two weeks after a seven-person jury in Virginia awarded the Pirates of the Caribbean actor $10.4 million in damages having found that Heard defamed her ex in her 2018 op-ed in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. Heard did not name Depp in the piece and countersued for $100 million claiming one of his former attorneys defamed her when he called her claims of abuse a "hoax."
AMBER HEARD INKS MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR DEAL TO RELEASE REVENGE TELL-ALL BOOK — BUT SHE'LL BE 'HIT WITH ANOTHER DEFAMATION SUIT & END UP RIGHT BACK IN COURT'
Heard was awarded $2 million in damages, though she still owes Depp millions, a hefty sum her attorney said she can "absolutely not" pay.
However, Heard may have found a way. OK! exclusively learned Heard is "already in talks" to write a tell-all book. :At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all," an insider pointed out. adding that she is not "in a position to turn down money," which is why she is embarking on this new venture.