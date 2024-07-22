'Make RHONJ Great Again!': Amber Marchese 'in Talks' to Return to Bravo Series After Cast Shake-Up
There have been many rumors regarding casting for the next season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
In the latest development, OK! can exclusively reveal that former housewife Amber Marchese may be back in the running to return to the show.
“Amber Marchese undeniably came onto RHONJ with a bang,” a source close to Amber and her husband, Jim, shared. “If it hadn’t been for the twins she came on with — whom most viewers considered a gimmick — Amber likely would have been given a second season on the show.” “Between her strong personality, where she was unafraid to speak up, and her husband’s pot-stirring, no-holds-barred approach, the pair were reality TV gold and Amber really got a raw deal because of who she came on the show with,” the insider added.
Amber starred on the show’s sixth season, which aired on Bravo in the summer of 2014. As to why it would make sense for her to return now, the source dished, “Fans likely remember Amber had a history with Melissa Gorga, and with Amber’s return it could finally give Melissa a story to deal with that has nothing to do with Teresa Giudice.” Though “Amber also had drama with Teresa after leaving the show,” the insider suggested further casting they think would work to revive the ailing franchise.
“Throw Kathy Wakile back in the mix, since she has scores to settle with both Teresa and Melissa, and now you have a show,” the source stated. “Plus, with Amber comes Jim again — and while viewers may claim they hate him, we all know that on these shows, the ones they ‘hate’ are the ones they tune in for. This would translate to ratings, which is something the show is sadly not currently garnering.” “Amber and Jim also have real money,” the source noted before explaining another reason they think the couple should return to the series. “This franchise was started as a show that was about watching the lives of the elite and the rich. While Jim and Amber are not flashy and don’t don themselves out in labels, they are quite well off and would bring that to the show as well.” “Also,” they added, “while Bravo is a relatively liberal network, Amber and Jim are conservative. And that could make for some actual real-life drama to navigate — figuring out how conservatives co-exist with liberals and having some of those difficult conversations. This would actually bring some ‘real’ back to reality TV.”
OK! reached out exclusively to Jim and Amber to get their reaction about potentially returning to the show. “I am surprised how much interest there still is in our story,” Amber, who documented her battle with overcoming b------ cancer while on the show, shared. “It has been 10 years!” she added. “I guess that is because Jim and I have real-life situations and not manufactured storylines.”
As for Jim — who has famously sparred with Andy Cohen in the past — he would be on board for his wife to return.
“Our kids are almost all grown up and this would be the perfect time for us to come back,” he shared. “Amber is ready to bring it like she did the first time she was on. Let’s give her the fair shake she actually deserved without the dipsy doodle twins we had to co-exist with and show what she can really bring to the show. I was shocked when producers reached out to discuss the idea [of Amber returning]. I support my wife in her decision.”
“I am not sure how Andy will deal with not one but two educated MAGAs on the show!” Jim added, reiterating the couple’s conservative beliefs. “We will see if the need for ratings ‘Trumps’ politics. Pun intended.” Jim wrapped by saying that bringing Amber back will finally signal an era that will “make RHONJ great again!”