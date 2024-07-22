'Make RHONJ Great Again!': Amber Marchese 'in Talks' to Return to Bravo Series After Cast Shake-Up

“Throw Kathy Wakile back in the mix, since she has scores to settle with both Teresa and Melissa, and now you have a show,” the source stated. “Plus, with Amber comes Jim again — and while viewers may claim they hate him, we all know that on these shows, the ones they ‘hate’ are the ones they tune in for. This would translate to ratings, which is something the show is sadly not currently garnering.” “Amber and Jim also have real money,” the source noted before explaining another reason they think the couple should return to the series. “This franchise was started as a show that was about watching the lives of the elite and the rich. While Jim and Amber are not flashy and don’t don themselves out in labels, they are quite well off and would bring that to the show as well.” “Also,” they added, “while Bravo is a relatively liberal network, Amber and Jim are conservative. And that could make for some actual real-life drama to navigate — figuring out how conservatives co-exist with liberals and having some of those difficult conversations. This would actually bring some ‘real’ back to reality TV.”