OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > The Real Housewives of New Jersey
OK LogoPHOTOS

What's Next for 'RHONJ'? Unpacking the Rumors — From Recasting to Teresa Giudice's Alleged Exit in 6 Clicks

loni willisons transformation gallery
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 15 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Will Cast Members Be Let Go?

rhonj rumors
Source: MEGA

Who will return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

According to reports, the next season might not include Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Melissa Gorga.

"It won't be a hard reboot like NYC. But likely they'll get rid of people from both sides because it is so fractured," the insider explained, referring to rumors of a reboot.

Article continues below advertisement

Some Cast Members Were Marked as Safe

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

While the rumors revealed the alleged cuts, RadarOnline.com said several cast members would not be part of the reported dismissal.

The list includes the names of Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania and Rachel Fuda.

Teresa Giudice Might Not Return

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Amid the talks, a source claimed to Life & Style that Giudice might consider leaving Bravo and the show as she would like to focus on her marriage to Luis Ruelas.

But during her appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark, she addressed the rumors and clarified she is not going anywhere.

"I started the show and when Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave," she told Kelly Ripa.

MORE ON:
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Article continues below advertisement

Andy Cohen Broke His Silence About the Buzz

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Andy Cohen responded to the recasting and revamping rumors as the show's executive producer.

“There was a bunch of casting news about Jersey that was reported today. None of it is true. No decisions have been made. We haven’t even had any serious conversations about next season,” said Cohen.

Article continues below advertisement

The Next Season Will Be Different

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

While sources said next season of RHONJ next season would be different, Gorga shared a different sentiment while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

“I agree with Bravo that there needs to be changes... I agree with that 100 percent," she said.

Gorga added, “I think things have gotten really toxic. There's two of my cast members that have played really dirty behind the scenes and it's coming out. It's all coming out, because it always rises to the top, it always comes out in the laundry. It's been years, so it's all coming forward."

Article continues below advertisement

Will They Have a Full-Blown Reunion?

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Giudice commented on the reunion rumors, hinting what fans can expect.

“We’re having something,” Giudice said of their planned "closure" in Season 14. “I don’t know what they’re calling it, but we are doing something.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.