What's Next for 'RHONJ'? Unpacking the Rumors — From Recasting to Teresa Giudice's Alleged Exit in 6 Clicks
Will Cast Members Be Let Go?
Who will return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey?
According to reports, the next season might not include Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Melissa Gorga.
"It won't be a hard reboot like NYC. But likely they'll get rid of people from both sides because it is so fractured," the insider explained, referring to rumors of a reboot.
Some Cast Members Were Marked as Safe
While the rumors revealed the alleged cuts, RadarOnline.com said several cast members would not be part of the reported dismissal.
The list includes the names of Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania and Rachel Fuda.
Teresa Giudice Might Not Return
Amid the talks, a source claimed to Life & Style that Giudice might consider leaving Bravo and the show as she would like to focus on her marriage to Luis Ruelas.
But during her appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark, she addressed the rumors and clarified she is not going anywhere.
"I started the show and when Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave," she told Kelly Ripa.
Andy Cohen Broke His Silence About the Buzz
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Andy Cohen responded to the recasting and revamping rumors as the show's executive producer.
“There was a bunch of casting news about Jersey that was reported today. None of it is true. No decisions have been made. We haven’t even had any serious conversations about next season,” said Cohen.
The Next Season Will Be Different
While sources said next season of RHONJ next season would be different, Gorga shared a different sentiment while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.
“I agree with Bravo that there needs to be changes... I agree with that 100 percent," she said.
Gorga added, “I think things have gotten really toxic. There's two of my cast members that have played really dirty behind the scenes and it's coming out. It's all coming out, because it always rises to the top, it always comes out in the laundry. It's been years, so it's all coming forward."
Will They Have a Full-Blown Reunion?
Giudice commented on the reunion rumors, hinting what fans can expect.
“We’re having something,” Giudice said of their planned "closure" in Season 14. “I don’t know what they’re calling it, but we are doing something.”