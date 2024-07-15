'Everyone Is Speculating': Andy Cohen Responds to Rumors Kathy Wakile Will Return to 'RHONJ'
On July 14, former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kathy Wakile made a surprise appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
Immediately, fans started speculating that Wakile would be returning to RHONJ for Season 14.
On July 15, a fan called into Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live and specifically asked Andy Cohen if last night’s WWHL appearance was a “gateway” for Wakile to return.
“Well, it's funny that you say that,” Cohen replied. “I wanted to bring this up because I went online this morning and I saw last night on Watch What Happens Live, the doorbell rang and Kathy Wakile showed up with cannolis and the speculation online that I read this morning was that it was some sort of subliminal signal or we were testing the, we were just, you know, testing things to see how people responded to seeing her in the clubhouse as a possible return to Jersey.”
Fans of Wakile best not get their hopes up, as Cohen confirmed there was no ulterior motive in having her on WWHL to bring her back to RHONJ. “There was no intention behind her visit besides seeing an old friend and we wanted to surprise Gary Janetti, who we know loves her and her cannolis, and so we just thought it would be fun if we had a, you know, vintage housewife come through the door, so that was what was behind that," he said. “Everyone is speculating that it was kind of a soft launch to getting her back,” Cohen elaborated. “We haven't even started talking about next season. We want this one to end. We're gonna let it sit and then we will get into it, so that's where we are with that, but thank you. She did get a lot of love. I will tell you that. She got a lot of love.”
Wakile’s been coming up in the press a lot recently, with reports that Melissa Gorga wanted Joe Gorga to make up with Wakile. In an exclusive conversation with former “friend of” The Real Housewives of New Jersey Kim DePaola, OK! asked her about the hearsay. “It’s never gonna happen,” DePaola said. “I think it’s just a ploy because Melissa knows what she did to her. Joe and Melissa threw Richie (Wakile) away like a stale crust of bread. They never picked up the phone once… after they were fired.”
“Listen,” Kim added, “I think Kathy would make up with Teresa [Giudice] before she would make up with Melissa. But that’s Teresa’s situation. I’ve asked Kathy that question. It would definitely be Teresa before Melissa.”
What inevitably will happen with The Real Housewives of New Jersey's next season remains to be seen, but fans can currently watch what’s left of the 13th season every Sunday on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.