Fans of Wakile best not get their hopes up, as Cohen confirmed there was no ulterior motive in having her on WWHL to bring her back to RHONJ. “There was no intention behind her visit besides seeing an old friend and we wanted to surprise Gary Janetti, who we know loves her and her cannolis, and so we just thought it would be fun if we had a, you know, vintage housewife come through the door, so that was what was behind that," he said. “Everyone is speculating that it was kind of a soft launch to getting her back,” Cohen elaborated. “We haven't even started talking about next season. We want this one to end. We're gonna let it sit and then we will get into it, so that's where we are with that, but thank you. She did get a lot of love. I will tell you that. She got a lot of love.”