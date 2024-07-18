Amber Portwood's Daughter Leah Blocks Her on Instagram Weeks After Being Called a D--- on TV
Fans of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter are well aware that Amber Portwood and her daughter Leah Shirley have been having problems for quite some time. Now, it is being reported that Shirley has blocked Portwood on Instagram.
According to Instagram account @TeenMomFanz, they had the following information to share in a post on July 17: “Following #AmberPortwood’s breakup from fiancé #GaryWayt, we’re hearing Amber’s daughter Leah blocked her mom on Instagram.” “We reached out to a production source for more insight,” the account elaborated, “and we received this response: ‘Leah’s keeping her distance. That’s her mom, but the way things have played out on the show and in real time has immensely affected their relationship.’”
On Thursday, June 6, a tumultuous episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter aired that may aid in explaining some of the tension between Portwood and her daughter. On the episode, it was Shirley’s birthday dinner and, begrudgingly, she agreed to include Portwood. Portwood arrived an hour late to the event, but that wasn’t the worst of her offenses during the dinner. When Portwood began lamenting about her new boyfriend, Shirley wasn’t overly interested, but she still partook in the conversation to some degree. “I don’t want to see a picture,” Shirley told Portwood regarding her new beau.
- 'Choosing the Wrong Men': Amber Portwood's Heartbreaking Struggle Revealed After Engagement Was Called Off
- Teen Mom's Amber Portwood and Fiancé Gary Wayt Call It Quits 2 Weeks After His Shocking Disappearance
- 'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood's Fiancé Gary Wayt Spotted in Oklahoma 3 Days After Mysterious Disappearance
He then asked her mom if she “wants a third kid,” to which Portwood replied, “Yes, I do.” “As long as it makes you happy,” Shirley reassured her mother. This didn’t sit well with Portwood, who edgily replied to her daughter, “What the f--- are you talking about?” “What?” Shirley questioned her mom. “I didn’t say nothing about him.” “That’s the point,” Portwood responded, going on to say Shirley was “so rude” and “being a d---.” This ended up having Shirley ask to go to the bathroom, breaking down in tears at her own birthday dinner. When the episode aired, fans were aghast that Portwood would speak about her daughter in such a vile manner.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When looking through the comments on Instagram on the report that Shirley had blocked Portwood, many followers were empathetic to Shirley. “She may have given her life, but that is not her mother,” one user wrote, adding, “I understand Leah’s decision if it is to step back from Amber. Toxicity is no good for ANYONE — ESPECIALLY a CHILD!” “Great job Leah,” another comment read. “I’m glad you put your foot down so amber understands. Just sad it had to get to this and I was rooting for amber but until I saw that devastating mtv video on the show my god I was done with her. You never do that to a child. I would try to disown or distance myself too. You go, Leah.”