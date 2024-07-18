When looking through the comments on Instagram on the report that Shirley had blocked Portwood, many followers were empathetic to Shirley. “She may have given her life, but that is not her mother,” one user wrote, adding, “I understand Leah’s decision if it is to step back from Amber. Toxicity is no good for ANYONE — ESPECIALLY a CHILD!” “Great job Leah,” another comment read. “I’m glad you put your foot down so amber understands. Just sad it had to get to this and I was rooting for amber but until I saw that devastating mtv video on the show my god I was done with her. You never do that to a child. I would try to disown or distance myself too. You go, Leah.”