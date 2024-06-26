OK Magazine
Teen Mom's Amber Portwood and Fiancé Gary Wayt Call It Quits 2 Weeks After His Shocking Disappearance

Jun. 26 2024, Published 12:44 p.m. ET

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood and fiancé Gary Wayt have officially called off their engagement.

"They’ve decided that it’s over between them," an insider told a news outlet. "They have too much to overcome to move forward together."

Amber Portwood and Gary Wayt ended their engagement.

This comes two weeks after Portwood confirmed her then-fiancé had gone missing while they were in North Carolina to attend her brother's wedding earlier this month. The exes reportedly got into an argument that ended with Wayt grabbing his keys and leaving their cabin without his phone.

Several days after Portwood filmed an emotional video explaining the situation, he was seen in Oklahoma, more than 10 hours away.

However, the insider clarified that there has since "been some closure" to the relationship and the 39-year-old is not "ghosting her."

Gary Wayt went missing in June after leaving their North Carolina cabin without his phone.

Although the former couple has not publicly spoken out about the reason behind their split, the insider revealed that their engagement "created some family tension" due to Portwood's history.

"Gary’s family was looking her up online and looking at her past and not everything they saw online was true," the insider explained. "And it was hard for Amber because she’s been trying so hard to move past it and move forward."

Amber Portwood confirmed her then-fiancé was missing in an emotional video.

The MTV star has since taken off her engagement ring and is determined to move forward with her life.

"It’s the best thing. She is sad and she cares about him, but she is willing to see that he is not the right guy for her," the insider continued. "She wants to be with someone who accepts her fully."

Amber Portwood claimed they did not have any 'explosive fights' before his disappearance.

Prior to their split, Portwood took to YouTube and insisted she's "changed" her ways in recent years, seemingly in reference to her jail time and the allegations that she once attacked ex Andrew Glennon with a machete.

"I am not what people have been saying about me all of these years," she said at the time. "OK, you have to understand this. Please listen to what I am saying, I am an honest person to you guys."

"I have not touched this man in any horrible way," she added. "He does not touch me in any horrible way. We do not yell at each other … Please understand this, people change."

