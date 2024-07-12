'Choosing the Wrong Men': Amber Portwood's Heartbreaking Struggle Revealed After Engagement Was Called Off
On June 11, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Amber Portwood’s fiancé, Gary Wayt, was reported as a missing person, having last been seen on June 9.
Days later, Wayt was found and, on June 25, it was confirmed that the pair ended their engagement. Us Weekly spoke to an insider close to Portwood who revealed the heartbreaking struggle she’s been coping with since ending her betrothal to Wayt.
The insider shared that Portwood, who has dealt with mental illness for years, has had the disappearance of her fiancé and abrupt end to their engagement throw her “for a loop.”
“She thought he was her first real love,” the source shared. Portwood had previously been romantically involved with Gary Shirley (the father of her daughter Leah), engaged to Matt Baier, and dated Andrew Glennon (the father of her son James).
“He proposed to her and made a lot of promises about their future only to bail,” the insider explained, showing why this had such an impact on Portwood. “Meeting someone worthwhile is hard for most people in the world right now and Amber is no exception.”
The insider did not shy away from criticizing Portwood’s romantic choices up to date, noting, “She knows she has had a pattern of choosing the wrong men.”
Regardless of her heartbreaking situation, Portwood isn’t letting the ordeal put her completely down and out.
“Amber has been taking the last few weeks to heal and reflect on what happened,” the insider noted. “Right now, she’s focusing on finishing up her home and getting her life together. She even put herself on a sleep schedule in order to be her best mentally.”
While Wayt has yet to pick up his belongings from Portwood’s house — as he has not been back there since he went missing — the source explained that Portwood is ready to “be rid of them.”
As Portwood is clearly spending time reflecting on the situation, it appears her ex is moving on. Wayt was recently spotted on Tinder, according to a post from Instagram account “teenmomfanz,” which had a screenshot from his alleged Tinder profile that featured the following biography: “Just moved… recently! Looking to have some casual fun while I get settled into the city. Would you like to join me?”
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently airing on MTV every Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.