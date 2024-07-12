Regardless of her heartbreaking situation, Portwood isn’t letting the ordeal put her completely down and out.

“Amber has been taking the last few weeks to heal and reflect on what happened,” the insider noted. “Right now, she’s focusing on finishing up her home and getting her life together. She even put herself on a sleep schedule in order to be her best mentally.”

While Wayt has yet to pick up his belongings from Portwood’s house — as he has not been back there since he went missing — the source explained that Portwood is ready to “be rid of them.”