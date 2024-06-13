'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood's Fiancé Gary Wayt Spotted in Oklahoma 3 Days After Mysterious Disappearance

"We are in the mountains," she continued. "He has never driven in the mountains."

The MTV alum then burst into tears when she told her followers, "Nobody has found or heard from him yet. I’m trying my best to not think the worst. I have not ate [sic] in three days. I slept maybe an hour."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!