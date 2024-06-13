OK Magazine
'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood's Fiancé Gary Wayt Spotted in Oklahoma 3 Days After Mysterious Disappearance

By:

Jun. 13 2024, Published 5:53 p.m. ET

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood announced her fiancé, Gary Wayt, had gone missing in North Carolina in an emotional video shared to YouTube on Wednesday, June 12.

Three days after his mysterious disappearance, Wayt was seen in his car several states away.

teen mom amber portwood worried fiance gary wayt missing person
Source: BRYSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK

Gary Wayt was seen in Oklahoma three days after going missing.

North Carolina police stated that on Tuesday, June 11, Wayt was spotted in Oklahoma, more than 10 hours away from where he went missing.

"We know he is not in this area. We know he is driving his vehicle, " they said at the time. "We have confirmed that he is in a different state."

amber portwood fiance gary wayt emotional talk before reported missing
Source: mega

Amber Portwood confirmed Gary Wayt had gone missing in a YouTube video.

Although Portwood and Wayt currently live in Indiana, they had been in North Carolina to attend her brother's wedding. However, the pair reportedly got into an argument that resulted in Wayt taking his keys and driving away from the cabin where they had been staying.

"He might not even know he's a missing person at this point," a source explained to a news outlet. "He hasn't had his phone and only took his wallet and the car."

amber portwood missing partner ig
Source: @REALAMBERLPORTWOOD1__/INSTAGRAM

Amber Portwood said they did not have a 'big blowout fight' before his disappearance.

MORE ON:
Amber Portwood
As OK! previously reported, Portwood claimed she was so concerned because they hadn't had a "big blowout fight" or anything prior to his disappearance. She added that they did have an "emotional" conversation about "his parents being Vietnamese," but did not clarify the details of their talk.

"This is a huge deal, his parents, everybody is very worried. I am worried," she said in the YouTube video. "He is a missing person right now."

teen mom amber portwood worried fiance gary wayt missing person
Source: @REALAMBERLPORTWOOD1__/INSTAGRAM

Amber Portwood is known for her role on 'Teen Mom.'

"We are in the mountains," she continued. "He has never driven in the mountains."

The MTV alum then burst into tears when she told her followers, "Nobody has found or heard from him yet. I’m trying my best to not think the worst. I have not ate [sic] in three days. I slept maybe an hour."

"We have not had explosive fights. We are very in love, this man asked me to be with him, this man then asked me to marry him," she said. "I have not touched this man in any horrible way. He does not touch me in any horrible way. We do not yell at each other."

The source spoke with The Sun on Wayt's whereabouts.

