'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood's Fiancé Gary Wayt Spotted in Oklahoma 3 Days After Mysterious Disappearance
Teen Mom star Amber Portwood announced her fiancé, Gary Wayt, had gone missing in North Carolina in an emotional video shared to YouTube on Wednesday, June 12.
Three days after his mysterious disappearance, Wayt was seen in his car several states away.
North Carolina police stated that on Tuesday, June 11, Wayt was spotted in Oklahoma, more than 10 hours away from where he went missing.
"We know he is not in this area. We know he is driving his vehicle, " they said at the time. "We have confirmed that he is in a different state."
Although Portwood and Wayt currently live in Indiana, they had been in North Carolina to attend her brother's wedding. However, the pair reportedly got into an argument that resulted in Wayt taking his keys and driving away from the cabin where they had been staying.
"He might not even know he's a missing person at this point," a source explained to a news outlet. "He hasn't had his phone and only took his wallet and the car."
- 'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood 'Very Worried' About Fiancé Gary Wayt as He Remains a 'Missing Person'
- Amber Portwood and Fiancé Gary Wayt Had 'Emotional' Talk Before She Reported Him Missing on June 10: Insider
- 'Teen Mom' Stars Show Support For Amber Portwood After Ex Andrew Glennon Wins Sole Custody Of Son
As OK! previously reported, Portwood claimed she was so concerned because they hadn't had a "big blowout fight" or anything prior to his disappearance. She added that they did have an "emotional" conversation about "his parents being Vietnamese," but did not clarify the details of their talk.
"This is a huge deal, his parents, everybody is very worried. I am worried," she said in the YouTube video. "He is a missing person right now."
"We are in the mountains," she continued. "He has never driven in the mountains."
The MTV alum then burst into tears when she told her followers, "Nobody has found or heard from him yet. I’m trying my best to not think the worst. I have not ate [sic] in three days. I slept maybe an hour."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We have not had explosive fights. We are very in love, this man asked me to be with him, this man then asked me to marry him," she said. "I have not touched this man in any horrible way. He does not touch me in any horrible way. We do not yell at each other."
The source spoke with The Sun on Wayt's whereabouts.