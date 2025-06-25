or
BREAKING NEWS
REALITY TV

'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood Not 'Sorry' for Assaulting Ex Gary Shirley Years Ago: 'You Shouldn't Have Cheated on Me'

Composite photo of Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley
Source: @amberportwood1/TikTok; MEGA

Amber Portwood claimed she's not sorry for assaulting Gary Shirley years ago.

By:

June 25 2025, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood is not apologizing for assaulting Gary Shirley years ago.

On a recent TikTok Live, Portwood addressed the domestic violence she committed against Shirley, stating, “Honey, you shouldn’t have cheated on me, what do you want me to do? Am I sorry for certain things I did after you cheated on me? H--- no, not at all. Not one bit. You should not have cheated on me three times.”

'I'm Not Gonna Be Sorry'

Source: @thecrashoutchronicle/TikTok

Amber Portwood doubled down on not apologizing for assaulting Gary Shirley.

She doubled down on her stance, asking viewers why she would be regretful for things she did in the past to Shirley.

“Yeah! I’m not gonna be sorry about that,” she reiterated. “He cheated on me three times when we had a baby, I’m not gonna be sorry. Like, come on now. Crazy. And I stuck by with all of that other c---. Come on now.”

Grooming Accusation

Source: @nicki_spears/TikTok

Amber Portwood accused Gary Shirley and Kristina Shirley of grooming her daughter, Leah Shirley.

Portwood recently accused her ex and his wife, Kristina Shirley, of “grooming” her estranged daughter, Leah Shirley.

“I’ve still got custody,” Amber said regarding Leah on a TikTok Live. "The only people keeping me from her are Gary and Kristina. They did that since she was little. It’s like grooming a kid.”

Amber noted she didn’t “want to say too much” on the livestream, but had plans for “exactly” what she would do if they went to court.

“They don’t want to go,” she added. “My receipts are long. I’ve got 13 years of receipts. It’s too much."

'You're a Rapist'

Photo of Gary Shirley
Source: MEGA

Amber Portwood accused Gary Shirley of being a 'rapist' on a TikTok Live in 2024.

In December 2024, Amber made shocking accusations about her ex on TikTok Live, accusing him of sexually assaulting her.

“You’re a rapist,” she shared at the time. “You’re lucky that you have our daughter. And if you want to come at me for this, because I’ve never told anybody. Not once. I’ve never told anybody…You guys, I’ve kept my mouth shut for 17 years. I went through everything that I went through everything that I could to keep this at bay. Even though other people knew about this, okay?”

'Burn in H---'

Photo of Amber Portwood
Source: MEGA

Amber Portwood told a fan to 'burn in h---' for defending Gary Shirley.

In January, she took to TikTok Live again to discuss Gary for going at a fan who defended him.

“You’re gonna stand with Gary?” she ranted. “Then stand with him. And burn in h--- with him.”

She went on to call the person who stood up for her ex “gross.”

“Lord help you,” she continued. “How could you not see through that s---? Did we watch the same show? No, you didn’t watch my life. You watched any time that they got me riled up or got me in a situation, because how easy is it with someone with bipolar borderline PTSD panic disorder — all this s--- to get riled up and angry? I wonder. And to manipulate. Victim, victim, victim.”

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved.