'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood Not 'Sorry' for Assaulting Ex Gary Shirley Years Ago: 'You Shouldn't Have Cheated on Me'

Portwood recently accused her ex and his wife, Kristina Shirley, of “grooming” her estranged daughter, Leah Shirley.

“I’ve still got custody,” Amber said regarding Leah on a TikTok Live. "The only people keeping me from her are Gary and Kristina. They did that since she was little. It’s like grooming a kid.”

Amber noted she didn’t “want to say too much” on the livestream, but had plans for “exactly” what she would do if they went to court.

“They don’t want to go,” she added. “My receipts are long. I’ve got 13 years of receipts. It’s too much."