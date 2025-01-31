Amber Portwood Tells Fan to 'Burn in H---' for Defending Ex Gary Shirley

Portwood then began crying, telling fans she was “not one of those people” and asking them if they wanted to see her break down.

As the live continued, Portwood shared she regretted giving “17 years of my life to motherf------- like you, who are calling me a liar and a f----- victim when I showed you the raw, real s---. No.” The So You’re Crazy Too? author continued to berate her viewers, telling them “how dare they” go against her.

“I made decisions that were poor from stuff that was around me like everyone else,” she added. “Be human… I don’t want immature, ignorant people in my life anymore. I don’t want any of you guys on here if you don’t f------ like me. If you don’t see that I’m an honest, loving person, I will not be nice.”