Amber Portwood Tells Fan to 'Burn in H---' for Defending Ex Gary Shirley
Teen Mom star Amber Portwood lashed out at fans for defending her ex Gary Shirley.
In a recent TikTok Live, Portwood yelled at a fan who had Shirley’s back, telling them, “You’re gonna stand with Gary? Then stand with him. And burn in h--- with him.” The reality star went on to call the person who stood up for her ex “gross.” “Lord help you,” she continued. “How could you not see through that s---? Did we watch the same show? No, you didn’t watch my life. You watched any time that they got me riled up or got me in a situation, because how easy is it with someone with bipolar borderline PTSD panic disorder — all this s--- to get riled up and angry? I wonder. And to manipulate. Victim, victim, victim.”
Portwood then began crying, telling fans she was “not one of those people” and asking them if they wanted to see her break down.
As the live continued, Portwood shared she regretted giving “17 years of my life to motherf------- like you, who are calling me a liar and a f----- victim when I showed you the raw, real s---. No.” The So You’re Crazy Too? author continued to berate her viewers, telling them “how dare they” go against her.
“I made decisions that were poor from stuff that was around me like everyone else,” she added. “Be human… I don’t want immature, ignorant people in my life anymore. I don’t want any of you guys on here if you don’t f------ like me. If you don’t see that I’m an honest, loving person, I will not be nice.”
- Amber Portwood Claims She's Done Using Her Mental Health Struggles As An 'Excuse' For Strained Relationship With Daughter Leah
- 'Teen Mom OG' Recap: Amber Portwood Says 'Someone' Is In Distant Daughter Leah's 'Ear'
- 'Teen Mom OG' Recap: Amber Portwood Sobs Over Rocky Relationship With Daughter Leah: 'It Truly Breaks My Heart'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As fans of the hit franchise know, Portwood has had her share of issues throughout the years. On the season of the show that aired in 2024, her problematic relationship with her daughter, Leah, was explored.
Amber took heat from fans for an episode where she showed up late to her daughter’s birthday dinner, only to call her a “d---" when she wasn’t overly interested in hearing about her new man.
Leah has made her desire for her step-mom, Kristina, to legally adopt her known, but Amber has insisted she will not allow this to happen.
Amber’s also had a slew of issues with Gary, going as far as to accuse him of sexually assaulting her in December 2024.
“You’re a rapist,” she shared at the time on a TikTok Live. “You’re lucky that you have our daughter. And if you want to come at me for this, because I’ve never told anybody. Not once. I’ve never told anybody…You guys, I’ve kept my mouth shut for 17 years. I went through everything that I went through everything that I could to keep this at bay. Even though other people knew about this, okay?”
The current season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter began airing on January 30.