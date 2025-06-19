Amber Portwood Accuses Gary and Kristina Shirley of 'Grooming' Daughter Leah in Shocking Rant
Teen Mom star Amber Portwood made a shocking accusation against Gary Shirley and Kristina Shirley during a recent TikTok Live.
“I’ve still got custody,” Amber said of her daughter, Leah. "The only people keeping me from her are Gary and Kristina. They did that since she was little. It’s like grooming a kid.”
'My Receipts Are Long'
Amber insisted she didn’t “want to say too much” on the livestream, but knows “exactly” what she would do if they went to court.
“They don’t want to go,” she added. “My receipts are long. I’ve got 13 years of receipts. It’s too much.”
'Pushed Out Like a Cancer'
As OK! reported, after the March 27 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter aired, Amber went live to discuss how she’d been “pushed out like a cancer” from her daughter’s life.
“I’m feeling emotional when it comes to things I just saw… those aren’t boundaries,” Amber shared at the time. “I’m her mother. It’s disrespect. What did I, beat her? Did I do bad? Is that what I did? Is that what you’re saying? Nobody’s told me to be accountable, darling. Did you do time in prison? Did you sit and talk with my daughter and let her know that you’re an addict and everything that happened to you? Were you in my shoes? Were you paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to be in your children’s life? I don’t think you could. I don’t even think you could dare walk a mile in my shoes. I’ve done nothing in my life, darling, than try to be in my daughter’s life and was pushed out like a cancer.”
Leah Is 'Done' With Amber
On the May 1 episode of the show, Leah told Amber’s costars Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell she was “done” with wanting a relationship with her mother due to her lack of consistency and her blaming Gary for their issues. She also claimed it was “too much” to have Amber come in and out of her life, and when she would show up, she'd act like “everything was perfect.”
“She tells me that she loves me and hugs me and stuff and I can’t do that,” Leah added, calling it “fake.” “Like, you don’t text me, you don’t see me, and then when you do see me – for purposes of there being a camera in your face – you try to act like you’re the best mom ever.”
In the season finale, Leah sent Amber a text message, telling her, “This isn’t meant to hurt you, but I want to let you know that all these years it’s been my decision to not have a relationship with you and nobody has influenced my decision.”
To date, Leah and Amber remain estranged, and Leah has vocalized her desire for Kristina to adopt her.