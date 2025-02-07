Amber Portwood Admits to Lying About Being Pregnant to Get Out of Filming 'Teen Mom'
Amber Portwood claimed she might be pregnant with an ex's child during the February 6 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter — only to change her story later and admit she faked the entire ordeal.
When production arrived at the Never Too Late author’s home to film her segment for the show, she asked if they could bring her a pregnancy test. An off-camera conversation between her and the producer was then picked up by a microphone.
“I'm freaking out,” Portwood said. “Can we just do this tomorrow before I cry and go sit in the corner? Don't want all of them in here.”
When specifically asked if she was pregnant, the reality starlet confirmed it was “possible.” “It was an ex,” she revealed. “I’m freaked out right now. I'm scared. Just pray for me that I wasn't too much of jacka--.”
Later in the episode, production came back to her house, where she shared she did not end up taking the pregnancy test, confirming she made up the entire thing.
“No, sorry,” she shared. “There's been many times in my life where I've had to lie in order to get out of doing things because I'm not able to get ready, get dressed, move around, do anything. You just lie to people and say, 'I'm busy, I have this sickness,' you want to make up something to where they're like, 'We're not going to do anything,' 'You don’t have to film."
Portwood noted when she starts “lying," she goes to a "dark" place.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Her producer then brought up Gary Wayt, her fiancé who went missing after a fight the pair had. Many people on the internet suggested heinous things about the incident, including that she may have murdered him.
Wayt ended up being found, having run off to another state. Their engagement was, unsurprisingly, called off.
“I'm more than heartbroken,” Portwood told her producer regarding the situation. “I’m f------ up from what he did to me. We're talking trauma. Being told you're a murderer and thinking your fiancé is dead. I did not sleep for four days, I did not eat."
Aside from discussing her relationship and fake pregnancy, the topic of her children also came up. As OK! previously reported, her relationship with her daughter, Leah, is not in a good place.
“With my daughter, she doesn't want to be around me," Portwood explained. "I'm understanding right now that I don't have a choice."
Portwood added she’s “trying to" "figure [it] out” and “not be a horrifically depressed person.”
“I've never been a mom that didn't care,” she concluded. “Just a f------ up mom."