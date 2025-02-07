Amber Portwood Admits to Lying About Being Pregnant to Get Out of Filming 'Teen Mom'

Amber Portwood admitted to lying about possibly being pregnant in order to get out of filming 'Teen Mom.'

Amber Portwood claimed she might be pregnant with an ex's child during the February 6 episode of Teen Mom : The Next Chapter — only to change her story later and admit she faked the entire ordeal.

“I'm freaking out,” Portwood said. “Can we just do this tomorrow before I cry and go sit in the corner? Don't want all of them in here.”

When production arrived at the Never Too Late author’s home to film her segment for the show, she asked if they could bring her a pregnancy test. An off-camera conversation between her and the producer was then picked up by a microphone.

Amber Portwood said she was 'freaking out' about possibly being pregnant with an ex's kid.

When specifically asked if she was pregnant, the reality starlet confirmed it was “possible.” “It was an ex,” she revealed. “I’m freaked out right now. I'm scared. Just pray for me that I wasn't too much of jacka--.”

Later in the episode, production came back to her house, where she shared she did not end up taking the pregnancy test, confirming she made up the entire thing.

“No, sorry,” she shared. “There's been many times in my life where I've had to lie in order to get out of doing things because I'm not able to get ready, get dressed, move around, do anything. You just lie to people and say, 'I'm busy, I have this sickness,' you want to make up something to where they're like, 'We're not going to do anything,' 'You don’t have to film."

Portwood noted when she starts “lying," she goes to a "dark" place.