Amelia Gray Hamlin Flaunts Lean Physique in Lacy Bra and Underwear: Photo
Nov. 24 2025, Published 6:07 p.m. ET
Amelia Gray Hamlin once again stripped down to her intimates in a shocking social media snap.
The 24-year-old sizzled in a matching black-and-white lace bra and underwear on Monday, November 24.
Hamlin seductively placed a finger on her lips, her mouth agape, as she sank into her hip.
She sported a pair of jet-black sunglasses and wore her long black hair straight.
The social media star left her Instagram Story captionless, solely tagging London-based lingerie brand Fruity Booty.
Amelia Gray Hamlin Ditches Her Top in Jeans Campaign
On Sunday, November 16, Hamlin posted another racy photo, this time, completely topless. She wore nothing but a pair of low-rise jeans from her new Frame collection as she caressed her chest.
In an interview about the limited-edition jeans line, Hamlin disclosed that her famous parents, Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, inspired her passion for denim.
"My parents only wear jeans. The reason I made this collection is because of my mom's jean closet," she revealed. "Every jean that I made, I once saw on her. The baggy jean is actually based off of my mom's OG baggy jean style from the early 2000s. And then now she's wearing this cute boot cut skinny that I also love. My dad just wears skinny jeans. He's like 74. We give him a pass."
Amelia's dream pair of jeans checks off "a lot" of boxes.
"I'm looking for comfort. I'm looking for duality. I'm looking for elevation. I'm looking for a pair of jeans I can wear to a rave, but also to an interview at Vogue," she explained.
Lisa Rinna Supports Daughter Amelia Gray's Frame Collection
Lisa cheered on her daughter's latest fashion collaboration, as seen in a text message chain reposted by Interview Magazine.
"Wow, they sent me everything from your frame collection. It's so good Amelia the fabrication is fantastic and I love the belt," the actress wrote. “I love the jeans. I love the Coates an amazing job!!!!!!!"
"YAYYY I spoke about how all your clothes inspired my collection," Amelia gushed.
"I could see it, especially with the belt!!!!!!! I love it so proud of you Amelia Gray X Frame I mean!" Lisa replied.
Amelia Gray Hamlin Accused of Having an Eating Disorder
Earlier this year, the 24-year-old came under fire for looking too thin.
"Girl these photos are not cute. You got some issues you need to address. Not hating but clearly there is a problem here," one fan wrote on her vacation photo dump in August.
"Eating disorder. Get help," another begged.
Amelia clapped back at haters in an Instagram Story, claiming she "live[s] to eat" while snacking on a panini.
"Never have l ever supported anorexia and or did I mean to ever make anyone feel that way," she said. "My journey and goal on this earth is to inspire and spread love. At a young age I came out about struggling in the past-have worked very hard to heal. And I have."