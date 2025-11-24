Amelia Gray Hamlin Flaunts Lean Physique in Lacy Bra and Underwear: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Amelia Gray Hamlin once again stripped down to her intimates in a shocking social media snap. The 24-year-old sizzled in a matching black-and-white lace bra and underwear on Monday, November 24. Hamlin seductively placed a finger on her lips, her mouth agape, as she sank into her hip.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin scorched in a lingerie set.

She sported a pair of jet-black sunglasses and wore her long black hair straight. The social media star left her Instagram Story captionless, solely tagging London-based lingerie brand Fruity Booty.

Article continues below advertisement

Amelia Gray Hamlin Ditches Her Top in Jeans Campaign

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin frequently poses semi-nude online.

On Sunday, November 16, Hamlin posted another racy photo, this time, completely topless. She wore nothing but a pair of low-rise jeans from her new Frame collection as she caressed her chest. In an interview about the limited-edition jeans line, Hamlin disclosed that her famous parents, Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, inspired her passion for denim. "My parents only wear jeans. The reason I made this collection is because of my mom's jean closet," she revealed. "Every jean that I made, I once saw on her. The baggy jean is actually based off of my mom's OG baggy jean style from the early 2000s. And then now she's wearing this cute boot cut skinny that I also love. My dad just wears skinny jeans. He's like 74. We give him a pass." Amelia's dream pair of jeans checks off "a lot" of boxes. "I'm looking for comfort. I'm looking for duality. I'm looking for elevation. I'm looking for a pair of jeans I can wear to a rave, but also to an interview at Vogue," she explained.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Rinna Supports Daughter Amelia Gray's Frame Collection

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin is the daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna.

Lisa cheered on her daughter's latest fashion collaboration, as seen in a text message chain reposted by Interview Magazine. "Wow, they sent me everything from your frame collection. It's so good Amelia the fabrication is fantastic and I love the belt," the actress wrote. “I love the jeans. I love the Coates an amazing job!!!!!!!" "YAYYY I spoke about how all your clothes inspired my collection," Amelia gushed. "I could see it, especially with the belt!!!!!!! I love it so proud of you Amelia Gray X Frame I mean!" Lisa replied.

Amelia Gray Hamlin Accused of Having an Eating Disorder

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Social media users thought Amelia Gray Hamlin had an eating disorder.