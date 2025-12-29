Amelia Gray Hamlin Leaves Little to the Imagination as She Shows Off Her Toned Body in Tiny String Bikini: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Amelia Gray Hamlin is leaving little to the imagination this holiday season. The model, 24, posed in a tiny, barely-there black bikini top in a sultry photo posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 28. Hamlin was barefaced for the sunny selfie, hiding behind big black sunglasses and a coordinating snapback hat as she posed on a blue beach towel.

Amelia Gray Hamlin Turned Heads in Barely-There Bikini

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin wasn't afraid of showing skin in a tiny bikini top.

She captioned the snap, “DND,” flashing a peace sign at the camera. In another steamy photo, the social media star snapped a full-body shot in the bathroom, flaunting her curves in a two-piece pink marble-print bikini. The influencer sported minimal silver jewelry and wore her long black hair in loose waves.

Amelia Gray Hamlin Faced Backlash for Looking Too Thin

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin faced controversy earlier this year for looking 'too thin.'

Amelia Gray Hamlin Responded to the Backlash

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin has spoken about developing anorexia when she was a teenager.

“Girl these photos are not cute. You got some issues you need to address. Not hating but clearly there is a problem here,” wrote one critic, while another added, “Eating disorder. Get help.” “Your skeleton is showing! I gasped when I saw the picture of your back. It may be time to get some serious help!” a third said. Hamlin, who has been public about developing anorexia at the age of 14 and later worked to recover in 2018, addressed the drama on Instagram with a video of herself eating a large amount of food.

Amelia Gray Hamlin Apologized to Fans

Source: MEGA Amelia Gray Hamlin made it clear that she does not promote anorexia.