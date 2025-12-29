or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Amelia Gray Hamlin
OK LogoPHOTOS

Amelia Gray Hamlin Leaves Little to the Imagination as She Shows Off Her Toned Body in Tiny String Bikini: Photos

Photo of Amelia Gray Hamlin
Source: MEGA; @ameliagray/Instagram

Model Amelia Gray Hamlin wasn't afraid to show skin on vacation, daring to pose in a tiny, string bikini while enjoying some time under the sun.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 29 2025, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Amelia Gray Hamlin is leaving little to the imagination this holiday season.

The model, 24, posed in a tiny, barely-there black bikini top in a sultry photo posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 28.

Hamlin was barefaced for the sunny selfie, hiding behind big black sunglasses and a coordinating snapback hat as she posed on a blue beach towel.

Article continues below advertisement

Amelia Gray Hamlin Turned Heads in Barely-There Bikini

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Amelia Gray Hamlin wasn't afraid of showing skin in a tiny bikini top.
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin wasn't afraid of showing skin in a tiny bikini top.

She captioned the snap, “DND,” flashing a peace sign at the camera.

In another steamy photo, the social media star snapped a full-body shot in the bathroom, flaunting her curves in a two-piece pink marble-print bikini. The influencer sported minimal silver jewelry and wore her long black hair in loose waves.

Article continues below advertisement

Amelia Gray Hamlin Faced Backlash for Looking Too Thin

Photo of Amelia Gray Hamlin faced controversy earlier this year for looking 'too thin.'
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin faced controversy earlier this year for looking 'too thin.'

Hamlin, daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, is no stranger to showing off her curves online, though she has been at the center of controversy for looking too thin.

Over the summer, Hamlin faced backlash from her followers after sharing vacation photos, with many commenting that she looked unhealthy.

MORE ON:
Amelia Gray Hamlin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Amelia Gray Hamlin Responded to the Backlash

image of Amelia Gray Hamlin has spoken about developing anorexia when she was a teenager.
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin has spoken about developing anorexia when she was a teenager.

“Girl these photos are not cute. You got some issues you need to address. Not hating but clearly there is a problem here,” wrote one critic, while another added, “Eating disorder. Get help.”

“Your skeleton is showing! I gasped when I saw the picture of your back. It may be time to get some serious help!” a third said.

Hamlin, who has been public about developing anorexia at the age of 14 and later worked to recover in 2018, addressed the drama on Instagram with a video of herself eating a large amount of food.

Amelia Gray Hamlin Apologized to Fans

Photo of Amelia Gray Hamlin made it clear that she does not promote anorexia.
Source: MEGA

Amelia Gray Hamlin made it clear that she does not promote anorexia.

“I literally live to eat, I don’t eat to live,” she captioned an August video of herself eating a panini. “Never have l ever supported anorexia and or did I mean to ever make anyone feel that way. My journey and goal on this earth is to inspire and spread love. At a young age I came out about struggling in the past-have worked very hard to heal. And I have.”

The influencer went on to apologize to her fans, writing, “My body has become accustomed to the way it consumes and work very hard to keep a healthy physique. I LOVE FOOD. I'm posting these to help inspire and heal. Not to prove that l eat.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.