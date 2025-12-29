Amelia Gray Hamlin Leaves Little to the Imagination as She Shows Off Her Toned Body in Tiny String Bikini: Photos
Dec. 29 2025, Published 5:08 p.m. ET
Amelia Gray Hamlin is leaving little to the imagination this holiday season.
The model, 24, posed in a tiny, barely-there black bikini top in a sultry photo posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 28.
Hamlin was barefaced for the sunny selfie, hiding behind big black sunglasses and a coordinating snapback hat as she posed on a blue beach towel.
Amelia Gray Hamlin Turned Heads in Barely-There Bikini
She captioned the snap, “DND,” flashing a peace sign at the camera.
In another steamy photo, the social media star snapped a full-body shot in the bathroom, flaunting her curves in a two-piece pink marble-print bikini. The influencer sported minimal silver jewelry and wore her long black hair in loose waves.
Amelia Gray Hamlin Faced Backlash for Looking Too Thin
Hamlin, daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, is no stranger to showing off her curves online, though she has been at the center of controversy for looking too thin.
Over the summer, Hamlin faced backlash from her followers after sharing vacation photos, with many commenting that she looked unhealthy.
Amelia Gray Hamlin Responded to the Backlash
“Girl these photos are not cute. You got some issues you need to address. Not hating but clearly there is a problem here,” wrote one critic, while another added, “Eating disorder. Get help.”
“Your skeleton is showing! I gasped when I saw the picture of your back. It may be time to get some serious help!” a third said.
Hamlin, who has been public about developing anorexia at the age of 14 and later worked to recover in 2018, addressed the drama on Instagram with a video of herself eating a large amount of food.
Amelia Gray Hamlin Apologized to Fans
“I literally live to eat, I don’t eat to live,” she captioned an August video of herself eating a panini. “Never have l ever supported anorexia and or did I mean to ever make anyone feel that way. My journey and goal on this earth is to inspire and spread love. At a young age I came out about struggling in the past-have worked very hard to heal. And I have.”
The influencer went on to apologize to her fans, writing, “My body has become accustomed to the way it consumes and work very hard to keep a healthy physique. I LOVE FOOD. I'm posting these to help inspire and heal. Not to prove that l eat.”