Sizzling and Eye-Popping! Amelia Gray Hamlin's Most Risqué Photos

Amelia Gray Hamlin goes all in when serving dangerously sultry snaps. See the steamiest ones here!

Dec. 27 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Rocking Her Lacy Look

Amelia Gray Hamlin often goes topless on Instagram.

Amelia Gray Hamlin is a pro at showing off her most risqué sides.

On November 24, the 24-year-old model accentuated every inch of her enviable figure in a matching black-and-white lace bra. She added a sultry touch by placing a finger on her lips, her mouth slightly parted, while her black sunglasses completed the look.

Teasing Fans!

Amelia Gray Hamlin shares photos of herself in barely-there bikinis.

During a shoot for her limited-edition Frame collection on November 16, the TV personality put her bombshell body on full display in a white tank top, pulling it up to expose her ripped midsection. She completed the look with jeans from her collection.

In an interview, she revealed her love of denim was inspired by her parents, Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna.

"My parents only wear jeans. The reason I made this collection is because of my mom's jean closet," said Amelia. "Every jean that I made, I once saw on her. The baggy jean is actually based off of my mom's OG baggy jean style from the early 2000s. And then now she's wearing this cute boot cut skinny that I also love. My dad just wears skinny jeans. He's like 74. We give him a pass."

She also shared what she looks for in a pair of jeans: "I'm looking for a lot. I'm looking for comfort. I'm looking for duality. I'm looking for elevation. I'm looking for a pair of jeans I can wear to a rave, but also to an interview at Vogue."

Almost Baring It All

She ensures to crank the heat all the way up with her hottest photos.

Sporting a boldly revealing look, Amelia set pulses racing wearing nothing but a tiny thong and low-rise gray sweatpants in a scandalous Instagram Story on November 9.

She maintained her modesty by strategically placing a pink bow emoji to cover her nipples.

There's Nothing Holding Her Back!

Amelia Gray Hamlin has more than 1.8 million Instagram followers.

Amelia kept it classy — and sultry — in a two-piece black lace bra and panty set during Paris Fashion Week in October. She also donned thigh-high black stockings that carefully traced her toned legs as she daringly posed for the photo.

Causing a Heart Attack!

Amelia Gray Hamlin is the daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna.

During a beach getaway in August, Amelia flaunted her wildest side yet by freeing her chest as she soaked up the sun. The nearly naked shot emphasized her rock-hard abs and ultra-slim legs, confidently parading her sculpted assets.

"ily✨🤭🎀💕💅🏼🎀melting," she wrote in the caption.

Doll-Like Beauty

She made an appearance on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

In another shot from her sun-soaked vacation, she sported a hot pink two-piece bikini, a baseball cap and dark-colored sunglasses while standing on some rocks.

Mermaid Vibes

Amelia Gray Hamlin has modeled for major brands, including Miu Miu, Versace, Givenchy and Hugo Boss.

"I love being a mermaid so much 🐚🎀🦪✨🧜‍♀️," she cheekily captioned a photoset, which included a topless photo of herself. She covered herself slightly by slipping into ultra-revealing bikini bottoms with side ties.

Selfie Time!

Amelia Gray Hamlin also wows fans at high-profile fashion shows.

Amelia looked fiery hot in a black bikini top with a colorful pattern, a trucker-style cap and sunglasses in a selfie she took while standing on a wooden deck by a lake.

"Hey," she simply wrote in the caption.

Fiery Red

Amelia Gray Hamlin has graced the covers of several magazines.

After celebrating the New Year in 2024, Amelia brought the heat to the beach by showcasing her figure in a red bikini set with a matching headband. She also wore black slippers and sunglasses during the trip.

Bubble Bath

She is dating Nicolai Marciano.

Amelia went completely naked in a bathtub photoset she shared in October 2022.

She captioned the upload, "i wish i had a rubber duckie."

Poking Out

Amelia Gray Hamlin and Nicolai Marciano made their red carpet debut at the GQ Men of the Year party.

In January 2022, Amelia ditched her bra and let her white cropped top trace her nipples as she took the sizzling mirror selfie. She paired the look with black pants, drawing attention to her ripped figure.

Brighter Than the Sun

She has reportedly known her boyfriend for more than a decade.

Unleashing a bold style, Amelia stepped out in public in a dangerously tempting long-sleeved top that exposed her side b----. She combined the style with wide-leg pants and rectangular-framed sunglasses.

"wanna get lunch," she wrote.

