Sizzling and Eye-Popping! Amelia Gray Hamlin's Most Risqué Photos

Amelia Gray Hamlin goes all in when serving dangerously sultry snaps. See the steamiest ones here!

On November 24, the 24-year-old model accentuated every inch of her enviable figure in a matching black-and-white lace bra. She added a sultry touch by placing a finger on her lips, her mouth slightly parted, while her black sunglasses completed the look.

During a shoot for her limited-edition Frame collection on November 16, the TV personality put her bombshell body on full display in a white tank top, pulling it up to expose her ripped midsection. She completed the look with jeans from her collection.

In an interview, she revealed her love of denim was inspired by her parents, Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna.

"My parents only wear jeans. The reason I made this collection is because of my mom's jean closet," said Amelia. "Every jean that I made, I once saw on her. The baggy jean is actually based off of my mom's OG baggy jean style from the early 2000s. And then now she's wearing this cute boot cut skinny that I also love. My dad just wears skinny jeans. He's like 74. We give him a pass."

She also shared what she looks for in a pair of jeans: "I'm looking for a lot. I'm looking for comfort. I'm looking for duality. I'm looking for elevation. I'm looking for a pair of jeans I can wear to a rave, but also to an interview at Vogue."