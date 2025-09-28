Unrecognizable Celebrities Who Have Sparked Plastic Surgery Buzz: From Jessica Simpson to Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and More

Article continues below advertisement

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Source: MEGA Amelia Gray Hamlin has never admitted to getting plastic surgery.

From buccal fat removal to fillers, Amelia Gray Hamlin is no longer a stranger to plastic surgery buzz. While the model has never admitted to undergoing plastic surgery or cosmetic enhancement, she previously confirmed she had a b----- reduction due to a strep infection and mastitis in her left b-----. She reportedly developed an infection after her nipple piercing snagged on something. "When I tell you like my b---- were this big — I didn't just get those down, like, naturally," Hamlin shared, adding, "I'm not going to lie, I've never talked about this, but I had to fully get surgery. I had to get a b----- reduction." Her mom, Lisa Rinna, also defended her amid the speculation, saying Hamlin has "the most gorgeous lips."

Hunter Tylo

Source: MEGA Hunter Tylo exited 'The Bold and the Beautiful' in 2019.

Like other celebrities, Hunter Tylo has sparked plastic surgery rumors due to her changing appearance. The Bold and the Beautiful alum never acknowledged any cosmetic procedures, though a celebrity plastic surgeon commented on the suspected plastic surgery in a 2012 interview. "Hunter Tylo appears to have had some Bold plastic surgery, but has it made her less beautiful? Her lips look like they've been inflated to massive proportions, possibly from excessive injections of fat," Dr. Anthony Youn told RadarOnline.com. "Her cheeks also appear overly plumped, possibly from fat injections as well. Her face is excessively smooth, too smooth to be natural, in my opinion." He added, "I suspect that she's undergone hefty doses of Botox to look this way. Botox may also explain the change in her eyebrows." In the same interview, Dr. Youn gave Tylo advice, believing she had gone too far. "If I could give her one piece of advice, it'd be to leave her face alone for a while. She's such a natural beauty. She doesn't need any plastic surgery," he continued.

Jessica Simpson

Source: MEGA Jessica Simpson's 'new face' made headlines.

Jessica Simpson sparked plastic surgery rumors again after her appearance at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. After fans said they could no longer recognize her, plastic surgeons weighed in on the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer's transformation. "While we can't say for certain since we did not perform any procedures on her, her appearance suggests a tightened, refreshed look," Dr. David Pincus of New York's Pincus Plastic Surgery, who said Simpson looked "phenomenal" at the event, explained to Daily Mail. He added, "Her lips appear freshly filled within the last week or two, giving a very full look that many women love." The plastic surgeon noted Simpson has been open about trying lip filler, non-surgical facelifts and tummy tucks in the past. Then, for her appearance at the MTV VMAs, she may have had Botox in the forehead or brow area, Dr. Pincus suggested.

Madonna

Source: MEGA Madonna reportedly looks younger than her actual age.

Megan Fox

Source: MEGA Megan Fox and her ex-partner Machine Gun Kelly welcomed their first child together in March.

Despite her unrecognizable transformation, Megan Fox swore she had never had any cosmetic work done to her face — though she confirmed her b---- "have been fake" since she was in her 20s. "I got them done in between the first and second Transformers. But I had them done 'conservatively,'" Fox revealed in an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. She then denied having threads or a facelift "of any kind." "That's not because of some moral thing, I just… don't really believe they work, and I'm also afraid that they would interfere when I do need to have a facelift," Fox continued.

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

Source: MEGA Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino addressed the plastic surgery rumors in a TikTok video.

In a TikTok video, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino shut down plastic surgery rumors after social media users commented about his "different" appearance. "I definitely got a ton of responses thinking I had gotten a facelift or new eyeballs and cheeks from Zimbabwe," he said. "I definitely didn't do that." Instead, the Jersey Shore star achieved his new look by going to the gym and tanning. Sorrentino added, "I haven't cheated on my diet and I definitely haven't shown anybody the results yet. I plan to do that shortly."

Priscilla Presley

Source: MEGA Priscilla Presley is now 80 years old.

In 2008, TMZ released a report about Priscilla Presley's botched cosmetic procedure performed in 2003 by an unlicensed doctor, Daniel Serrano. In the years thereafter, Presley sparked speculation of facelifts, nose jobs and Botox, though she has not made direct admissions to the rumors.

Simon Cowell

Source: MEGA Fans said Simon Cowell may have gone 'a bit too far' with Botox and facelifts.

Victoria Beckham

Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham insisted her look is natural.

During a December 2024 appearance on Today, Victoria Beckham dismissed speculation that she had undergone surgery, specifically a nose job. "I like to draw," she said, referring to contouring her nose. "I have to say, there's been a lot of people in the past that have said to me that I've had some kind of surgery on my nose. I have never, ever, ever, ever ... No, never.." However, London-based cosmetic expert Dr. Jonny Betteridge disagreed. He shared a photo of the former Spice Girls member and suggested she had undergone a facelift to maintain her appearance after "overfilling." "Often a deep plane face and neck lift is then considered the best option, which I think she's had done," he assumed.

Zac Efron

Source: MEGA Zac Efron's fans said he had a 'normal' face at the premiere of his New Netflix film.