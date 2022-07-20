Mom! You're Embarrassing Me! Amelia Gray Hamlin Hilariously Trolls Her Mom Lisa Rinna For Alexander Wang Campaign
Nothing embarrasses a child quite like their parents! Amelia Gray Hamlin had a huge reaction on Instagram to her mother Lisa Rinna's provocative Alexander Wang campaign where she can be seen in bra and underwear set while stretching her legs.
“WTF,” the famous offspring wrote in a since deleted comment, according to Daily Mail, under The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's Tuesday, July 19, Instagram post.
“omfg [oh my f**king God]," Hamlin penned under another one of her mom's pics from the campaign where she is fully in a split.
LISA RINNA INSISTS 'BETTER DAYS ARE COMING' FOLLOWING HEARTBREAKING LOSS OF MOM LOIS, CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS
“@lisarinna with the drip. whenever, wherever. shop bodywear online and in-store now at alexanderwang,” Rinna captioned the photo that got everyone talking.
Fans flooded the comment section with their own wild reactions to the sultry snaps, with one user writing, "The natural default position 😂," and another chiming in with, "Gotta pay those bills!"
Hamlin previously shared some behind the scenes footage of the former Soap opera star during the shoot where Rinna appeared to be in a the same position as the cameras flashed. “i guess i need to learn how to do the splits now cause like…” she wrote alongside the footage.
The hilarious moment comes as Rinna has been open about the way she feels Bravo did not properly pay tribute to her mother, Lois Rinna, who passed away in November on RHOBH.
"I got one episode of grace. That's it," the reality star said claiming the series only depicted "a mere moment" of her grieving process. "Lois deserved and deserves much more. Shame on everyone."
Rinna has be transparent about how profound the loss of her mother has been on her. "I have had a really rough time of it. I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you," she explained on Instagram.
"I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it’s so much more," she noted. "I am really struggling, I just never thought it would feel like this but here it is. Losing my Mom has really hit me hard."