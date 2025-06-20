NEWS Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Hamlin Strips Down in Saucy Shower Snap Source: MEGA; @ameliagray/Instagram Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Hamlin shared a steamy nude shower selfie on Instagram.

Amelia Gray Hamlin isn’t holding back on the 'gram! The 24-year-old model — and daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna — just dropped a sizzling mirror selfie that’s got everyone talking. Posing totally nude in a steamy bathroom shot, Hamlin covered up the essentials with strategically placed emojis while showing off her sculpted curves.

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Hamlin posted a nude shower selfie on Instagram.

Her wet hair draped down her back as she added a seashell emoji above her lower back for good measure. “I feel like a mermaid 🧜🏻‍♀️,” she captioned the photo, turning heads with her sultry over-the-shoulder gaze and shelf of skincare behind her.

This seductive snap is just the latest in a streak of naked vacation photos that Hamlin’s been blessing her followers with. As OK! previously reported, the model turned up the heat while celebrating her birthday with a trip that included bikinis, beach days and baring it all. In one wild shot, she lounged nude on her stomach with nothing but a New York Yankees baseball cap and a pair of sunnies. Her string bikini was tossed to the side with one piece casually draped over her bare backside near her tattoo.

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram The model also shared vacation pics online.

"I have a lot of mosquito bites but I love my life so much !!!!!! 🦋 🌊 🦪 🐚," she wrote in the June 15 caption. Other snapshots from the trip showed Hamlin in a second-string bikini dancing by the water, chilling on a sports car-shaped pool float, snorkeling in full gear and rocking a red two-piece while goofing off.

She also served up a sheer black look in a bathroom selfie, posed alongside big sis Delilah Belle Hamlin, 27, and even gave followers a peek at the delicious food she enjoyed on vacation. Her mom, Lisa, made sure to mark the occasion too, posting some sweet throwback shots from Amelia’s childhood. “LOVE you mommmyyyyyy,” Amelia replied in the comments.

Source: MEGA Amelia Hamlin previously talked about modeling with her mom.

In past interviews, Amelia has been open about the unique bond she shares with Lisa, especially when it comes to fashion. The two even hit the runway together for Rotate at Copenhagen Fashion Week in 2023. "I think it's been so beautiful for the two of us to be able to go on this fashion journey together,” Amelia told a publication. “Never in a million years did I think that my dreams would also overlap with my mom's, but we're loving this for her. She’s the reason I am who I am. I am so lucky that that is the woman who raised me."

These days, Amelia’s fully embracing her “nepo baby” identity, as she recently landed the cover of Elle Czech's Nepo Baby Royalty issue. "I was born famous. I am a nepo baby. What can I say?" she told People in May. "As this nepo baby craze has continued and with the crazy internet polarity of the pro-nepo baby or anti-nepo baby, I think at the end of the day, let's be so real. You are dealt the cards that you are dealt."

Source: MEGA Amelia Hamlin embraces her identity as a nepo baby.