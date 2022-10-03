'American Pickers': Everything To Know About Frank Fritz's Health Following Conservatorship News

The former reality star made headlines earlier this summer after he was hospitalized following a stroke, a concerning update that Fritz’s former History Channel cohost, Mike Wolfe, shared with fans on Instagram.

"I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on," Wolfe wrote alongside a photo of Fritz on July 21. "There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight."

"Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital," he continued, advising fans to "please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.”

“Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay,” he concluded. “I love you buddy."

'AMERICAN PICKERS' ALUM FRANK FRITZ'S FRIEND PETITIONS FOR EMERGENCY GUARDIANSHIP FOLLOWING REALITY STAR'S STROKE

According to a report from earlier this summer, a friend reportedly found the TV personality unresponsive in his home in Iowa. "I just showed up at my friend's house here and he was sprawled out on his floor," his pal said while calling an ambulance. "He can't speak to me. He might be seizuring [sic] I'm not sure."

Though scary, it seems the star was well on the road to recovery by the following month.

"He would like everyone to know he continues to get better every day and is very determined," another unnamed pal told midwestern publication Quad-City Times in August. "He really is getting better every single day."