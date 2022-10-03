'American Pickers': Everything To Know About Frank Fritz's Health Following Conservatorship News
Amid headlines that an Iowa court approved a temporary conservatorship over American Pickers alum Frank Fritz, questions have arisen surrounding the reality star’s health.
From his recent stroke to his struggles with anxiety and addiction, here’s everything to know about Fitz’s struggles.
Stroke
The former reality star made headlines earlier this summer after he was hospitalized following a stroke, a concerning update that Fritz’s former History Channel cohost, Mike Wolfe, shared with fans on Instagram.
"I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on," Wolfe wrote alongside a photo of Fritz on July 21. "There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight."
"Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital," he continued, advising fans to "please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.”
“Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay,” he concluded. “I love you buddy."
According to a report from earlier this summer, a friend reportedly found the TV personality unresponsive in his home in Iowa. "I just showed up at my friend's house here and he was sprawled out on his floor," his pal said while calling an ambulance. "He can't speak to me. He might be seizuring [sic] I'm not sure."
Though scary, it seems the star was well on the road to recovery by the following month.
"He would like everyone to know he continues to get better every day and is very determined," another unnamed pal told midwestern publication Quad-City Times in August. "He really is getting better every single day."
Conservatorship
Despite this progress, it seems Fritz, who has remained hospitalized since the July incident, has a ways to go when it comes to his recovery, a sentiment seemingly implied by a recent court filing, as an alleged friend petitioning to be his conservator.
"Because of his stroke, Mr. Fritz’s decision-making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to care for his own safety, or to provide for necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, or medical care without which physical injury or illness may occur," it read.
"Mr. Fritz’s decision-making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to make, communicate, or carry out important decisions concerning his own financial affairs," the document continued.
Though it’s unclear who exactly filed as a potential conservator, the person in question is reportedly a “longtime” friend who has been "assisting” Fritz “in decision-making" since his stroke,
Anxiety & Alcoholism
It’s not just his physical health that's been an issue. Fitz has also spoken candidly about his struggles with anxiety, especially after being arrested for an OWI in July 2017, in which authorities claimed the reality star was under the influence of Xanax and alcohol. Ultimately pleading guilty to the charge, Fritz revealed that while he hadn’t ingested Xanax the day of the incident, he had taken one the day before "because I have anxiety.”
“People watch every move I make,” he explained to local Iowa publication the Globe Gazette in 2018.
Beyond mental health, Fritz has also shared his struggles with alcohol addiction, revealing that he had previously sought treatment for alcoholism at The Abbey Center in Bettendorf, Iowa.
“I went to rehab and I’ve been sober now for 11 months,” Fritz told The Sun back in 2011 of of his 77-day stay in The Abbey Center in Bettendorf, Iowa, adding that he “didn’t like drinking anymore.”
“My mom was an alcoholic and she died five years ago and it was alcohol-related,” he continued. “My grandfather was an alcoholic and he died. That didn’t sit well with me.”