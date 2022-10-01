'American Pickers' Alum Frank Fritz's Friend Petitions For Emergency Guardianship Following Reality Star's Stroke

Although the identity of the potential conservator is unknown, the petitioner is described as a "longtime" pal of the former reality star, and claimed to have been "assisting him in decision-making" for the last two months that he's been hospitalized.

"Because of his stroke, Mr. Fritz’s decision­-making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to care for his own safety, or to provide for necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, or medical care without which physical injury or illness may occur," the court filing read.