'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz Dead at 60 2 Years After Suffering Stroke

'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz has died at 60 years old, his family confirmed on October 1.

Oct. 1 2024, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

American Pickers star Frank Fritz has died at 60 years old, his family confirmed in a statement on October 1.

“This is a very tough announcement to make Frank passed away last night around 7:30,” his family wrote in a Facebook post. “He was surrounded by myself, Mike Wolfe made a high speed to get back here from Nashville and other friends.”

Mike Wolfe posted a tribute to his costar on Instagram.

The statement continued, “Please understand this is a very rough time for us. Including Mike so be kind as we are trying to figure out how to cope with this. Thank you all for your love and support through the years.”

Wolfe also confirmed the sad news via Instagram. “It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night,” he wrote alongside a photo with his late friend and costar. “I’ve know Frank for more then half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.”

The star died at 60 years old.

Wolfe then spoke about their time on the show, in which the two traveled across America in search of rare national treasures that they can buy from collectors and sell or put in their own personal collections.

“Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures?” he wrote.

“Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic,” he continued. “We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place.”

Frank Fritz had some health issues before his tragic death.

Of course, people were sad to hear the tragic news. One person wrote, "oh no man! so sorry man 💔," while another said, "May God comfort your heart, Mike 🖤."

A third person added, "Sorry to hear Mike. U2 where the best! 🙏🏻."

Fritz previously suffered a stroke in his Iowa home in July 2022, leaving him in and out of the hospital for the next few years.

Despite the health setbacks, a source told The Sun that Fritz was “improving daily.”

“You’re never 100 percent after a stroke, but he’s fine. He’s aware of what’s going on," the source said in 2023. "If he were sitting here right now, you could sit and talk to him. He’s the same old Frank.”

Fritz also couldn't walk and was wheelchair-bound after the stroke.

“Basically, you lose motion. He lost motion. A stroke can affect your left or your right side, it affected his right side," they said.

