'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe Escapes to Hawaii With Girlfriend as His Show's Ratings Plummet
Life is simply a beach for American Pickers star Mike Wolfe.
On Wednesday, August 2, the reality star took to his Instagram Stories to share a glimpse into his romantic Hawaiian getaway with his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, as ratings for the History Channel series have hit an all-time low.
"Maui sunset," Wolfe captioned the view from his hotel room, along with multiple videos of Hula dancers and a band playing festive music during the couple's trip.
The escape from reality comes as American Pickers' viewership has plummeted by nearly 100,000 after fan favorite star Frank Fritz was fired from the series.
According to a news outlet, only 918,000 viewers watched the premiere episode last month. For the following July 12 installment, over 100,000 tuned out, with ratings dropping to 803,000. The next week, ratings dipped by nearly 100,000 more viewers, with only 713,000 people watching.
As OK! previously reported, fans of the reality series were not thrilled after Fritz was booted from the cast after having multiple back issues and battling an addiction to alcohol. The 57-year-old also later admitted that he and Wolfe were not getting along at the time of his firing.
"I haven't talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn't call me up and ask how I was doing. That's just how it is," Fritz explained in a 2021 interview. "The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can't even bend that far down to show you how much."
"That's fine. It's like you've got Aerosmith, and there's Steven Tyler, and he's the frontman. I found my spot, I'm second, and he's number one on the show. That's no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem. I think Mike wants to get his brother Robbie in there to replace me. I don't know why he's behaving like that towards me."
The Sun first reported on American Pickers' low ratings and conducted the 2021 interview with Fritz.