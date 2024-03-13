Karin Ann Reveals Her Biggest Musical Inspirations and How She Dives Into Her Creative Process

However, it was discovering the right collaborators to work with that sparked her creative flow. "I found this producer, Benjamin Lazar Davis. I sent him to my team, and I was like, 'Who is this guy? Can we find out anything about him? Can I work with him?'"

Once the two met, they hit it off immediately.

"Honestly we're not talking about work. We were talking about dogs, which is a great sign for me because I'm so bad at small talk and socializing," Ann admits. "And I was like 'A dog? I can latch onto that.' So I was immediately, like, okay, I have something to talk about. We got a message from him afterwards. He was like, 'I'm down to work with her.'"