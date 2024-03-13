OK Magazine
Karin Ann Reveals Her Biggest Musical Inspirations and How She Dives Into Her Creative Process

karinpp
Source: Cooper Naitove
By:

Mar. 13 2024, Published 6:17 p.m. ET

Karin Ann continues to take the music world by storm!

After the budding superstar dazzled audiences at New York Fashion week in February, Ann performed another hit set at SXSW at the Shangri-La on March 12, and will take the stage once again at The Iron Bear on March 16, at 11.45pm to show off her talent.

karin
Source: Cooper Naitove

The entertainer chats exclusively with OK! about what inspires her work, her creative process and her upcoming ventures in 2024.

"When it came to this new project and the new kind of musical direction, I took a lot of inspiration from Fleetwood Mac and Mazzie Starr and a lot of the kind of folky, rock direction. I love Hozier and Phoebe Bridgers and Lizzy McAlpine and just people who are so raw in their work," she explains.

karin
Source: Cooper Naitove

Karin Ann says people who are 'raw' in their work inspire her.

"It was very experimental, this new direction that I'm going in. It was kind of a lot of just let's try. If we like it, we like it. If we don't, we don't. Especially because a lot of people didn't know that I was working on new music, so I had the freedom to kind of try a lot of things out," Ann says about her latest project.

"I had a lot of health issues going on. It got really bad," Ann admits of what led up to making new music. "I couldn't walk. I couldn't do anything. I had to take a break from everything I was doing. I also thought that I would have to quit music at one point."

karin
Source: Cooper Naitove

Karin Ann took a break from music before starting to work on new music.

However, it was discovering the right collaborators to work with that sparked her creative flow. "I found this producer, Benjamin Lazar Davis. I sent him to my team, and I was like, 'Who is this guy? Can we find out anything about him? Can I work with him?'"

Once the two met, they hit it off immediately.

"Honestly we're not talking about work. We were talking about dogs, which is a great sign for me because I'm so bad at small talk and socializing," Ann admits. "And I was like 'A dog? I can latch onto that.' So I was immediately, like, okay, I have something to talk about. We got a message from him afterwards. He was like, 'I'm down to work with her.'"

karinpp
Source: Cooper Naitove

Karin Ann worked with Benjamin Lazar Davis on her upcoming music.

Now Ann is ready to take on a slew of new performances. "I'm really, really excited to go play South by Southwest because I've grown up watching a lot of people that I love play it," she says.

