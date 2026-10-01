Adult Star Amy Ginger Hart Says Pole Dancing Helps Her 'Connect With the Present Moment' as She Rakes in $1,000 a Day for Her Body Hair
Oct. 1 2026, Published 1:54 p.m. ET
Amy Ginger Hart revealed that pole dancing helps her to stay in the moment.
The adult star posted a video of herself twirling around a metal pole, seemingly in a studio, for a sultry September 30 Instagram upload.
"The stage is where strength meets surrender," she told her more than 700,000 followers. "Pole dance is so much more than movement."
'It's Raw Expression'
The content creator explained that the exercise helped her to connect to the "present moment," even expressing gratitude for the solacious form of movement.
"It’s raw expression, athletic power and pure connection to the present moment," she gushed. "So grateful for every opportunity to flow, perform and share this passion."
In her video, Hart twirled about the pole while smiling at the camera, showing off her moves and impressive core strength.
Commenters were more than happy to chime in on Hart's musings as well as her envy-worthy figure as she showed off her dancing prowess.
"It's a magnifique expression of art, my dear Amy," one person commended her.
"Beautiful lines," another person noted, with a third adding, "Amazing."
"Amy, you are right about what you said. That is a true art," a fourth noted.
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$1,000 Per Day on Body Hair
The star recently revealed that she makes approximately $1,000 per day thanks to fans who pay for her natural body hair on her O------- page.
"I charge around $100 a minute for custom videos focused on my body hair, so I can easily make $1,000 a day just from that sort of content," she previously told OK!. "It never would have crossed my mind that my body hair would become this popular."
Hart noted that she previously spent thousands of dollars and hours of her time removing her body hair, unaware of how lucrative it would become for her.
"There are so many variables that it's hard to know exactly what is related, but I think becoming a person who felt comfortable not removing my body hair and putting that out there for the world to see also meant that I felt more comfortable in general as a person and putting myself out there," she explained. "My success kind of grew naturally, and my subscribers evolved with me."
Hart previously explained that she had to grow her confidence when deciding to embrace her natural hair, but now she gets dozens of requests relating to her body hair across her adult content pages.
"I honestly think a lot of my fans would be so upset if I got rid of it," she confessed. "I get plenty of comments from strangers online saying, 'Ew, that's gross,' but nobody in real life ever complains."