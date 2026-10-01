Adult Star Amy Ginger Hart Says Pole Dancing Helps Her 'Connect With the Present Moment' as She Rakes in $1,000 a Day for Her Body Hair

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Ginger Hart revealed that pole dancing helps her to stay in the moment. The adult star posted a video of herself twirling around a metal pole, seemingly in a studio, for a sultry September 30 Instagram upload. "The stage is where strength meets surrender," she told her more than 700,000 followers. "Pole dance is so much more than movement."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'It's Raw Expression'

Source: @HART.ON.FIRE/INSTAGRAM Amy Ginger Hart called pole dancing 'raw expression.'

The content creator explained that the exercise helped her to connect to the "present moment," even expressing gratitude for the solacious form of movement. "It’s raw expression, athletic power and pure connection to the present moment," she gushed. "So grateful for every opportunity to flow, perform and share this passion." In her video, Hart twirled about the pole while smiling at the camera, showing off her moves and impressive core strength.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @HART.ON.FIRE/INSTAGRAM Amy Ginger Hart's commenters reacted to her sultry video.

Commenters were more than happy to chime in on Hart's musings as well as her envy-worthy figure as she showed off her dancing prowess. "It's a magnifique expression of art, my dear Amy," one person commended her. "Beautiful lines," another person noted, with a third adding, "Amazing." "Amy, you are right about what you said. That is a true art," a fourth noted.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

$1,000 Per Day on Body Hair

Source: @HART.ON.FIRE/INSTAGRAM Amy Ginger Hart makes hundreds every day for body hair-related requests.

The star recently revealed that she makes approximately $1,000 per day thanks to fans who pay for her natural body hair on her O------- page. "I charge around $100 a minute for custom videos focused on my body hair, so I can easily make $1,000 a day just from that sort of content," she previously told OK!. "It never would have crossed my mind that my body hair would become this popular." Hart noted that she previously spent thousands of dollars and hours of her time removing her body hair, unaware of how lucrative it would become for her.

Source: @HART.ON.FIRE/INSTAGRAM Amy Ginger Hart opened up about getting more confident with her body hair.