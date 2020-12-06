Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin ended their 13-year marriage in 2016, and during a recent interview with British Vogue, the Mortdecai star says she knew that the pair’s relationship was doomed long before they announced their divorce to the public.

Paltrow and Martin share two kids together — Apple and Moses — but not even their children could convince either of them that staying together was the right thing for their family.

For the publication’s September issue, the Oscar winner spoke candidly about the downfall of her 13-year marriage with the Coldplay lead singer, explaining how she could no longer “hide” from the truth and simply wanted to move on with her life.

“I don’t remember which day of the weekend it was or the time of day. But I knew — despite long walks and longer lie-ins, big glasses of Barolo and hands held — my marriage was over,” Paltrow explained.

“What I do remember is that it felt almost involuntary, like the ring of a bell that has sounded and cannot be undone. The inadvertent release of a helium balloon into the sky. I tried to quell that knowing, to push it far down.”

The pair later announced their “conscious uncoupling” on Paltrow’s Goop lifestyle blog, but before the lengthy statement was posted online, the mother of two admits to trying everything she could to keep her marriage intact despite having already felt as if the relationship was over.

One of Paltrow’s biggest fears came with the thought that divorcing Martin was going to let people in her inner circle down. On top of that, she didn’t know how her kids would react to the news that their parents were calling it quits, but the Hollywood exes both knew that things had taken a drastic toll in their marriage and they were better off moving forward as co-parents and friends.

“Between the day that I knew and the day we finally relented to the truth, we tried everything. We did not want to fail. We didn’t want to let anyone down. We desperately didn’t want to hurt our children,” she said. “We didn’t want to lose our family.”

Despite their divorce, Paltrow added that she continues to share a healthy friendship with the “Yellow” hitmaker, who “I know was meant to be the father of my children,” she gushed.

While they’re no longer together, the Iron Man actress says that there will always be love in her heart for Martin, and she couldn’t be happier that they have both been able to work out a co-parenting technique that suits both of their schedules.

Paltrow went on and married American television writer Brad Falchuk in 2018, whom she asserted was the man she knew she would want to grow old with right after their romance had taken off.

“Which leads me to the final and potentially most radical point: it’s OK to stay in love with the parts of your ex that you were always in love with,” she concluded. “In fact, that’s what makes conscious uncoupling work. Love all of those wonderful parts of them.”