10 of Nicole Kidman's Raunchiest Roles: From 'A Family Affair' to 'Eyes Wide Shut' and More

Nicole Kidman is renowned for her daring and provocative performances throughout her career. Here's a look at some of her raunchiest roles!

One of Nicole Kidman 's most recent projects, Netflix 's A Family Affair , released in June, sees the 57-year-old actress play the role of Brooke Harwood, a writer who starts dating her daughter's celebrity boss. The flick, which also features Zac Efron and Joey King , explores family dynamics while treating viewers with less scandalous scenes between Kidman and Efron.

A CEO (Kidman), who has never experienced sexual pleasure during her marriage, develops an affair with a significantly younger intern (Harris Dickinson) in the erotic thriller Babygirl.

Although the costars had to record intimate scenes for the project, Dickinson spoke highly of Kidman as he called her "the most comforting, warm performer to work across from."

"She sets the tone on set, and she makes it so easy to be vulnerable and to be funny, because she is so daring," he said in an interview ahead of Babygirl's December release. "She's so brave, and she does stuff, and you're like, "What the f--- is that?"