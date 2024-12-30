10 of Nicole Kidman's Raunchiest Roles: From 'A Family Affair' to 'Eyes Wide Shut' and More
A Family Affair
One of Nicole Kidman's most recent projects, Netflix's A Family Affair, released in June, sees the 57-year-old actress play the role of Brooke Harwood, a writer who starts dating her daughter's celebrity boss. The flick, which also features Zac Efron and Joey King, explores family dynamics while treating viewers with less scandalous scenes between Kidman and Efron.
Babygirl
A CEO (Kidman), who has never experienced sexual pleasure during her marriage, develops an affair with a significantly younger intern (Harris Dickinson) in the erotic thriller Babygirl.
Although the costars had to record intimate scenes for the project, Dickinson spoke highly of Kidman as he called her "the most comforting, warm performer to work across from."
"She sets the tone on set, and she makes it so easy to be vulnerable and to be funny, because she is so daring," he said in an interview ahead of Babygirl's December release. "She's so brave, and she does stuff, and you're like, "What the f--- is that?"
Big Little Lies
The A-list actress portrays Celeste Wright, a woman suffering from domestic abuse, in the award-winning series Big Little Lies. In one scene, she and her onscreen husband, Alexander Skarsgård, engage in rough intercourse following a violent fight.
Reacting to her s-- scenes in the acclaimed series, Kidman said she sometimes felt exposed and humiliated.
"When I would go home, I would feel ashamed. And that’s the same emotions Celeste was having. But I was willing to do that because that’s what was important for the role... I would keep on a very brave face at work and then I would go home and I didn’t realize how much it had penetrated me. It affected me in a deep way," she explained.
Dead Calm
Dead Calm follows the story of a young wife who goes on a vacation with her husband after losing their son. They encounter a dangerous stranger (Billy Zane) after rescuing him from a sinking ship, forcing Kidman's character to distract him by seducing him.
Eyes Wide Shut
Kidman shows her lustful and cunning side in the 1999 film Eyes Wide Shut.
Also starring her then-husband, Tom Cruise, the movie dives deep into themes of s--, fidelity and temptation while flashing erotic scenes of the then-couple.
"He was like, 'I'm going to want full-frontal nudity,' and I was like, 'Aah I don't know.' So we came up with a great agreement, which was contractual," she said, sharing her conversation with director Stanley Kubrick. "He would show me the scenes with the nudity before they made it into the film."
Kidman added, "Then I could feel completely safe. I didn't say no to any of it. I'd wanted to make sure it wasn’t going to be me standing there nude and everyone laughing at me. I was protected."
Hemingway & Gellhorn
Hemingway & Gellhorn shares the story of the real-life relationship between Ernest Hemingway and Martha Gellhorn, leading Kidman and Clive Owen to strip naked for explicit bed scenes.
Owen and Kidman commented on director Philip Kaufman's direction during their appearance on Good Morning America.
"I have to be honest, he talked about nothing else for quite some time before we started filming. We kept having to tell him, 'Phil, there's a lot of other scenes before that scene,'" said Owen, while Kidman added, "It's true, we did. I said, 'Phil's obsessed with that scene.'"
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, The Killing of a Sacred Deer includes a disturbing scene where Kidman's character, Anna Murphy, wears nothing but underwear as she pretends to be medically unconscious for her husband.
The Paperboy
Kidman and Efron get embroiled in a scandalous love affair in The Paperboy. Aside from Kidman urinating on the High School Musical alum after he is stung by a jellyfish, she also has s-- with John Cusack's character in their new home's kitchen.
The Perfect Couple
In The Perfect Couple, Kidman plays the role of Greer and performs a window s-- scene with Liev Schreiber's Winbury as a murder case is ongoing.
Commenting on the scene, director Susanne Bier said they intentionally made it uncomfortable.
"It doesn’t feel entirely mutual in a way," she noted. "It was a way of describing the emotional thing that was going on between the two of them, as opposed to just describing the physical."
Bier added, "But also, it was very conscious. We understand exactly what’s going on, but we are still keeping certain things literally on the ropes."
To Die For
Kidman delivers her comedic talent in the film To Die For as weather reporter Suzanne Stone. As she begins her journey to become a more renowned news anchor, she also gets intimate with her husband — whom she plans a murder for — and her new young friends.