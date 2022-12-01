Amy Robach & Estranged Husband Andrew Shue's Divorce Is 'Almost Finalized' After T.J. Holmes Romance Scandal, Spills Source

It's *almost* all over. Before news of Amy Robach's secret relationship with Good Morning America coanchor T.J. Holmes grabbed headlines, the blonde bombshell was tying up the loose ends of her relationship with Andrew Shue.

"Amy and Andrew are divorcing, it’s almost finalized. He moved out earlier this summer," a friend of Robach spilled to a news outlet on Thursday, December 1. "They’ve constantly had problems over the years and they finally broke up."