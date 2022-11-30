Amy Robach & Husband Listed $5 Million NYC Pad Just Weeks After He Allegedly Discovered Her Affair With 'GMA' Costar
Making moves. Mere weeks before Amy Robach and Good Morning America costar T.J. Holmes' extramarital affair made headlines, the former sold the NYC apartment she owned with her husband, Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue.
According to paperwork obtained by Radar, the duo offloaded the pad for $5.2 million, with the buyer signing on November 18.
The spouses purchased the three-bedroom home, which clocks in at 2,350 square feet, in 2018 for $4 million, originally putting it on the market back in September — which according to reports, is one month after Shue, 55, allegedly found out about the broadcaster, 49, stepping out on their 12-year marriage.
A source claimed their relationship ended that same month, as did Holmes' with wife Marilee Fiebig.
As OK! reported, Robach's affair was exposed on Wednesday, November 30, with photos showing the two giggling at a bar and even embarking on a recent getaway to upstate New York.
A source claimed Robach's relationship with her colleague, 45, turned romantic in June "when they were in London together filming the Queen's Diamond Jubilee for ABC ... staff were buzzing about the intimacy between them."
Nonetheless, the stars' tryst appeared to come as a surprise to their inner circle, as the insider noted, "Everyone knows that Amy and T.J. have been close friends for a long time now, running together and even socializing as a foursome with each other's spouses."
A GMA insider wasn't so surprised, revealing, "There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago."
"A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there's a mutual affection there," the source spilled. "But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married."
While all parties involved have remained mum on the scandal, both Robach and Holmes' Instagram accounts are currently deactivated. ABC has also stayed silent on the ordeal.