'GMA' Anchors Robin Roberts & George Stephanopoulos 'Furious' Over Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' 'Messy' Extramarital Affair: Source

"Robin is an idealist. She is the boss. When something goes off the rails she jumps in and tells people to tidy the mess up," the insider said of the I Simply Am author. "And I'm not so sure there's a way to tidy this one up. This is all very dirty for a morning show."

On Wednesday, November 30, news broke about Robach and Holmes' alleged secret relationship. As OK! previously reported, the duo was photographed on a trip to upstate New York at the beginning of the month, where they could be seen holding hands in the back of an Uber.