Amy Robach Admits Romance With T.J. Holmes Was 'Really Hard' for the First Year Because She Felt They Were 'Being Watched'
Amy Robach is getting real about the struggles she faced after her romance with T.J. Holmes was exposed to the world in late 2022 before either of them announced they were in the middle of respective divorces.
On the Thursday, January 16, episode of the "I Do, Part 2" podcast, the blonde beauty explained they dealt with a lot of "public pressure" since people accused them of cheating on their former spouses.
The mom-of-two, 51, noted "it's getting so much better," but "I felt it for … the first year was really hard. I don't feel it as much now as I did a year ago, for sure."
"It does add to stress levels because you feel like you're being watched. You feel like you're being talked about," she said of what it's like to date when famous. "There's pressure associated with that, without a doubt."
"You root for public couples because you want them to make it because it's hard. It's hard already, and adding fame and all of that pressure to it is just tough," she continued.
As OK! reported, Robach and Holmes, 47, expressed their hope that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez would find a way to make it work before their divorce was finalized earlier this month.
"We were rooting for them and we are always rooting for love," she said. "But sometimes rooting for a person means also saying, ‘Sometimes you’re better off not together.’ And that is the truth."
Holmes was such a big fan of the former spouses because they had a "love story that’s been going 20-plus years," as they first got engaged in the early 2000s but called it off in January 2004 before rekindling things in 2022.
"We talk about the movies she made with him, and then and you’re just like, ‘Wow, love is amazing,’" he continued. "I’m still hoping they’ll get back together a third time."
"Who’s to say? If they could wait 20 years, maybe they just need for their stars to not be shining so brightly," Robach noted. "The public pressure of a public romance is real and it’s tough."
While Robach and Holmes' relationship has survived public scrutiny so far, Lopez filed for divorce from the actor, 52, in August 2024 after two years of marriage.
Now that things are finalized, a source said the singer, 55, is moving on from Affleck.
"The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end," the source spilled. "She's in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter."