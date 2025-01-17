or
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Hope' Ben Affleck and Ex-Wife Jennifer Lopez 'Get Back Together for a Third Time': 'We Are Always Rooting for Love'

Photo of T.J. Holmes with Amy Robach and an image of Ben Affleck with Jennifer Lopez.
T.J. Holmes and girlfriend Amy Robach think Ben Affleck and ex Jennifer Lopez could rekindle their romance if the timing is right.

By:

Jan. 17 2025, Updated 1:32 p.m. ET

T.J. Holmes and girlfriend Amy Robach admitted they had their fingers crossed that love would prevail for Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Lopez before their divorce was finalized.

On a podcast interview, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach both admitted they'd love to see Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Lopez get back together.

"I was holding on to them [reconciling] until they asked the judge to sign off on the divorce," Holmes, 47, shared on the "I Do, Part 2," podcast, then joking, "I sent a letter to the judge asking him to not sign off on the divorce."

"We were rooting for them and we are always rooting for love," Robach, 51, chimed in. "But sometimes rooting for a person means also saying, ‘Sometimes you’re better off not together.’ And that is the truth."

The movie stars finalized their divorce in December 2024 after two years of marriage.

Holmes continued to rave over the exes' "love story that’s been going 20-plus years."

"We talk about the movies she made with him, and then and you’re just like, ‘Wow, love is amazing,’" Holmes said. "I’m still hoping they’ll get back together a third time."

"Who’s to say? If they could wait 20 years, maybe they just need for their stars to not be shining so brightly," Robach replied. "The public pressure of a public romance is real and it’s tough."

Holmes gushed over JLo and the actor's yearslong love story.

As OK! reported, JLo, 55, and the Argo director, 52, first started dating in the early 2000s after meeting on the set of Gigli. The pair got engaged but called it off in January 2004.

However, after marrying and divorcing other people, they reconnected in April 2021, going on to tie the knot in the summer of 2022. In 2024, things took a turn south, and by that August, the "I'm Real" singer filed for divorce, citing their date of separation as April 26 of last year.

The two want to remain amicable, especially since their children became good friends when they combined their lives, as Affleck has three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while Lopez shares twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Despite Robach and Holmes' hope, an insider revealed the Maid in Manhattan actress has no plans on ever getting back with her on-off ex after all the drama they endured.

An insider claimed the singer 'wants to close the door' for good on her relationship with Affleck.

"The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end," the source told a news outlet. "She's in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter."

The performer recently sparked romance rumors with Kevin Costner after they were spotted partying together in Aspen, Colo. Though the nature of their relationship is unclear, Affleck previously admitted Lopez was obsessed with Yellowstone.

