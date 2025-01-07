Jennifer Lopez Moves on After Finalizing Ben Affleck Divorce as 'Fairytale' Romance 'Turned Out to Be a Nightmare'
Jennifer Lopez left Ben Affleck in 2024.
The "On the Floor" singer is ready to move on with her life after settling her split from the Gone Girl star — whom she was married to for only two years before pulling the plug on their union in August of last year.
"The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end," a source spilled to a news publication one day after Lopez and Affleck's divorce was finalized on Monday, January 6.
The insider added: "She's in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter."
Lopez listed April 26, 2024, as their official date of separation when she filed for divorce.
Lopez, 55, made it clear she was putting her love story with Affleck, 52, behind her when she left the Good Will Hunting actor out of her 2024 recap at the end of last month.
The Marry Me actress' video montage, which was shared to Instagram on December 30, 2024, reflected on milestones Lopez reached throughout the past year — including her Atlas movie premiere, her documentary This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, the Met Gala, live performances and more.
In an interview featured within the post — which was set to an orchestra version of her song "Waiting for Tonight" by composer Archer Marsh— Lopez said: "I am very proud of how I handle all the things. All the things."
"In my low moments, I’ve learned to just feel the feelings and then let them go," she stated elsewhere in the video montage.
Lopez's sweet social media post additionally showcased special moments the mom-of-two had with her twins, Max and Emme, 16, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 56.
Another highlight recalled Lopez celebrating her 55th birthday over the summer in the Hamptons — where her former stepdaughter Violet Affleck, 19, spent time with the "Let's Get Loud" singer amid her father's split from the Hustlers actress.
"What a journey this has been. I honestly feel that the best is yet to come," Lopez expressed in the clip. "I can sit here with my heart and soul intact and still feel really full of love. It’s gonna get better, and it always does. It’s a beautiful life in that way."
"See you in 2025!" the post concluded.
People spoke to a source about Lopez wanting to move forward after finalizing her divorce from Affleck.