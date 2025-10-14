or
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Announce Engagement 3 Years After They Were Fired From 'GMA3' for Their Scandalous Romance

Photo of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes
Source: mega

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes announced on their podcast that they're engaged after around three years of dating.





Oct. 14 2025, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are headed down the aisle!

"We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we’ve been engaged for just about a month now," Robach announced on the Tuesday, October 14, episode of their "Amy & T.J." podcast.

"We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to," noted her beau. "We’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes announced their engagement on the Tuesday, October 14, episode of their podcast.
Source: mega

As OK! reported, the two wound up being suspended from their co-anchor spots on GMA3 in late 2022, as their romance was exposed before they ever announced they were divorcing their respective former spouses. Though they denied cheating on their exes, they were ultimately permanently axed from their jobs because of the drama.

The Pair Denied Their Romance Started as an Affair

Photo of The stars insisted they were in the middle of their respective divorces when their romance was exposed in 2022.
Source: @ajrobach/instagram

"We were outed by a publication that outed us, and so to be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulteries, being outed as cheating on our spouses, and it wasn't the case," the mother-of-two, 52, insisted on a previous podcast episode. "The odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken, and the day that article was released, we had both at that point been working divorce proceedings."

"We were in the middle of divorces," Holmes, 48, emphasized. "I believe the first day the picture was taken, unbeknownst to us, on November 10, my ex had already moved out of the house three months earlier. Anyone who thinks we were still in our marriages when those pictures were taken — the pictures actually tell the truth."

MORE ON:
Amy Robach

The Couple Discussed Marriage in 2024

Photo of The stars were fired from 'GMA3' because of their scandalous relationship.
Source: @ajrobach/instagram

The duo candidly discussed the ups and down of their romance on the podcast, admitting in 2024 that though they can see themselves marrying, they're unsure if they would ever do so.

"We're still deciding about what that level of commitment is... like, whether it's legal or not... but mentally, emotionally, we've absolutely agreed to commit to one another," Robach shared. "We haven't figured the marriage thing out yet."

Photo of Holmes previously admitted that he thinks it's a 'stronger commitment' to not get married.
Source: mega

"I want to be with you for the rest of my life, and I would like to live with you when the time comes," the former 20/20 correspondent continued to gush to Holmes. "I want a life partner, I want someone who is with me. I like spending the night with you and waking up with you."

The dad-of-three confessed he doesn't think a wedding certificate would change how he felt about someone: "I am more excited, and I feel it's a stronger commitment, to not get married."

