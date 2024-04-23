Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Still Deciding' About Marriage Despite Admitting to Having Occasional 'Blowout' Fights

"We're still deciding about what that level of commitment is... like, whether it's legal or not... but mentally, emotionally, we've absolutely agreed to commit to one another," Robach, 51, admitted about her relationship with Holmes, 46, whom she began dating in 2022. "We haven't figured the marriage thing out yet."

"I want to be with you for the rest of my life, and I would like to live with you when the time comes," the former 20/20 host continued to tell her partner. "I want a life partner, I want someone who is with me. I like spending the night with you and waking up with you."