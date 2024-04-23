OK Magazine
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Still Deciding' About Marriage Despite Admitting to Having Occasional 'Blowout' Fights

Apr. 23 2024

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still unsure if marriage is in their future.

During a recent episode of their "Amy & T.J." podcast, the former GMA3 co-anchors candidly discussed whether they want to make their romance official in the eyes of the law.

"We're still deciding about what that level of commitment is... like, whether it's legal or not... but mentally, emotionally, we've absolutely agreed to commit to one another," Robach, 51, admitted about her relationship with Holmes, 46, whom she began dating in 2022. "We haven't figured the marriage thing out yet."

"I want to be with you for the rest of my life, and I would like to live with you when the time comes," the former 20/20 host continued to tell her partner. "I want a life partner, I want someone who is with me. I like spending the night with you and waking up with you."

Robach went on to point out that celebrity couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have never married but have been together for 40 years.

"I've always been in awe of how every day they wake up and they choose to be together," the blonde beauty added of the actors. "There's no legally binding document that says they have to be together."

"It's a lot harder to break up when you are married," Robach noted of the commitment, adding how it can also be "a security blanket, but it's a false security blanket. And that's not the way I want to have a relationship with you."

Holmes found it more romantic to not take a walk down the aisle. "I am more excited, and I feel it's a stronger commitment to not get married," the former CNN star noted.

However, the couple has never shied away from being honest about the not so romantic parts of their relationship. "We fight about the same things, but not about the small things," Holmes revealed.

"It drives us both crazy," Robach added of their differences. "But we don't frequently bicker. I would never describe what we do as 'bicker.'"

"Oh, no! We have big blowouts!" the University of Arkansas alum — who has daughter Sabine with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, as well as daughter Brianna and son Jaiden from his first marriage to Amy Ferson — said somewhat sarcastically. "If we're going to do this, let's do this."

"It's go big or go home," added his partner, who was previously married to Andrew Shue and shares daughters Ava and Annalise with her first ex-husband, Tim McIntosh.

