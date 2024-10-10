Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Timeline: From Co-Hosts to Lovers
2020
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' paths crossed when they received an offer to host Good Morning America's third hour, GMA3: What You Need to Know.
2021
In the months after, Robach and Holmes spent more time running and training together. They marked one of their outings at the 2022 New York City marathon shortly before the dating rumors surfaced.
"NO WAY I could have ever accomplished this alone!" Robach captioned an Instagram post. "I love this running crew so much. We encourage each other, train together and finish together."
November 30, 2022
The dating rumors started after Daily Mail released photos of Robach and Holmes looking cozy during different outings throughout the month of November 2022. They deactivated their Instagram accounts hours after the pictures surfaced.
Meanwhile, a source claimed the pair started dating after they both became single.
"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," an insider told People. "The relationship didn't start until after that."
December 2, 2022
On the December 2, 2022, episode of GMA3, Robach and Holmes seemingly referenced their relationship while speaking about the broadcast.
"You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week," said Holmes, prompting his co-anchor to crack up. "I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it! Take it all in."
"Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend — and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least," Robach responded.
December 5, 2022
A source said GMA temporarily removed Robach and Holmes from the news series to allow a period of "cooling down" following the news about their reported workplace relationship.
"This wasn't a special call and it happens every day and she took that time to address the situation to the staff," the source said of ABC News President Kim Godwin. "She said even though this isn't a violation of policy, she took time to think about it and wanted to work through what was best and for now, they've decided to take TJ and Amy off the air while they figure things out."
December 29, 2022
Amid the affair rumors, Holmes and Marilee Fiebig — who share a daughter together — filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage.
January 27, 2023
Nearly two months after the relationship rumors broke, an ABC spokesperson announced that Robach and Holmes would no longer return to their roles following an internal investigation of the company.
"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," said the insider. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."
2023
In the months after their relationship was exposed, Robach and Holmes became more open about their romance.
The pair enjoyed a vacation in Mexico, where they were spotted kissing while sunbathing at a resort. They also ran during the United Airlines New York City Half Marathon and attended a football game at the University of Arkansas.
November 1, 2023
Aside from making their relationship official on Instagram, Robach and Holmes also announced a new project together.
"How's this for instagram official? #silentnomore," the caption began. "'Amy & T.J.' December 5th. Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. @amyandtjpodcast."
December 1, 2023
Robach and Holmes attended their first red carpet event together at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in Los Angeles, Calif.
December 5, 2023
Robach and Holmes set the record straight about their relationship in an episode of "Amy & T.J."
"November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important, we were outed," said Holmes. "To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn't the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings."
Meanwhile, Robach confirmed they were, indeed, in the middle of their respective divorces at that time.
December 19, 2023
In an episode of their podcast, one of the listeners asked the couple if they would get married.
According to Robach, they had been considering it for a long time.
"We did not enter this relationship for fun or for 'Let's see what happens.' We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know, I don't know, button on it," she went on.
She added they were not racing to or rushing to take their relationship to the next level.
April 2024
Robach and Holmes shocked listeners when they admitted they had not yet decided whether or not they would wed.
"We work together, and we prep for work together ... and so we're never [apart] and we've been like this for a very long time," she said on their podcast, explaining they could be "life partners" without tying the knot. “I just think we're so used to constantly being around each other. That would not change anything.”
September 2024
Nearly two years after their relationship started, an insider claimed the pair have been facing arguments.
"They bicker a lot more and the days of them not being able to keep their hands off each other are long gone," the insider told Star, claiming Robach and Holmes "are struggling."