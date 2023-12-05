'We Were in the Middle of Divorces': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Deny Cheating on Their Ex-Spouses as Scandal Erupted
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes set the record straight when it came to their scandalous affair.
In November 2022, the two were spotted getting cozy with one another in New York City, though people still thought they were married at the time. Now, during an episode of their new podcast, "Amy & T.J.," which dropped on Tuesday, December 5, they clarified the timeline.
"We were outed by a publication that outed us, and so to be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulteries, being outed as cheating on our spouses, and it wasn't the case. The odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken, and the day that article was released, we had both at that point been working divorce proceedings," the blonde beauty, 50, said.
"We were in the middle of divorces. I believe the first day the picture was taken, unbeknownst to us, on November 10, my ex had already moved out of the house three months earlier. Anyone who thinks we were still in our marriages when those pictures were taken — the pictures actually tell the truth," Holmes, 46, said.
"The first pictures that were taken were me coming out of my apartment, my home in New York. That home is where I reside by myself. I have been residing by myself since last summer. The picture actually confirms that I was out of my marriage because i was coming out of a building, which is not where I share a home with my ex-wife now. So, it's funny, to put it that way, but that is actually the truth. November 30th was a rough day," he continued.
The pair were originally going to go to management and tell them they were a couple, however, they wanted to get their divorce proceedings finished first.
"We failed at being good crises managers, we failed at understanding some level of celebrity that neither one of us thought we had," they noted.
Robach stated that anyone in her "tight circle" knew she was going through a divorce from Andrew Shue, while Holmes and Marilee Fiebig also called it quits. "I took my ring off in August. T.J. is a much more private person than me and chose to keep [his divorce] to himself. Anyone outside of a very small circle didn't know either one of us was getting divorced. We were trying to clear everything up, and we had a press release written up," she shared.
The pair, who co-hosted GMA3 together, got closer over the years, especially when Robach helped Holmes "through some personal troubles."
"When we started anchoring our show together, we got closer. We shared where we were in our lives together. This bond was truly and completely friendship. There have been rumors about us since the moment we met. It was all false. We were just good friends," Robach stated.
"I was still fairly new at ABC, and there was some rumor at ABC about us. I freaked out and went to management myself and said, 'I don't know if you heard, but it ain't happening.' I guess this time we should have said, 'We want you to know what is happening.' I hadn't told my mama, why would I tell an ABC executive? Maybe a mistake in hindsight," Holmes added.
Despite the turmoil, the two are "happier" than ever.
"We have gone through a year of h---, and we've had each other through it all. We've had a lot of support through our family, our tight circle of friends. We have hopefully gotten through the really tough stuff. It has been the most beautiful relationship I've had in my life," Robach gushed.
"I am in love with this woman, and she's in love with me. We're planning a life together," Holmes added.