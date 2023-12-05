'We Were in the Middle of Divorces': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Deny Cheating on Their Ex-Spouses as Scandal Erupted

"We were in the middle of divorces. I believe the first day the picture was taken, unbeknownst to us, on November 10, my ex had already moved out of the house three months earlier. Anyone who thinks we were still in our marriages when those pictures were taken — the pictures actually tell the truth," Holmes, 46, said.

"The first pictures that were taken were me coming out of my apartment, my home in New York. That home is where I reside by myself. I have been residing by myself since last summer. The picture actually confirms that I was out of my marriage because i was coming out of a building, which is not where I share a home with my ex-wife now. So, it's funny, to put it that way, but that is actually the truth. November 30th was a rough day," he continued.