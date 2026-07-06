Amy Schumer Celebrates 'Epic' July 4th in Plunging Top as She Flaunts Her Slim Figure: Photo
July 6 2026, Updated 8:49 a.m. ET
Amy Schumer had plenty to smile about over the Fourth of July weekend.
The comedian gave fans a peek at her holiday celebration by sharing a cheerful Instagram Story, where she showed off her noticeably slimmer figure while spending quality time with longtime friends and their families.
For the festive gathering, Schumer, 45, kept it casual in a light blue plunging tank top paired with matching shorts. She completed the relaxed look with a pale blue baseball cap as she smiled in the center of a large group gathered behind a table filled with drinks and party essentials.
The actress looked happy while enjoying the outdoor celebration, as she also gave a shout-out to those who helped put together her holiday outfit.
"Thanks @chloeiscrazy and @mother_for my suit!" she wrote over the snapshot.
Schumer also reflected on why the annual tradition means so much to her.
“Epic Forth,” Schumer, 45, wrote via her Instagram Story alongside another photo. “Just a group of 25 friends who have known each other for 35 years with their families. Love you all.”
Schumer’s ‘Funny’ ‘Baywatch’ Video
Just days before the holiday, she had followers laughing after attempting to recreate the iconic Baywatch slow-motion run during a beach outing with her mother.
Instead of capturing the dramatic moment she envisioned, Schumer embraced the hilarious mishap by posting the failed attempt on Instagram while also showing off her recent weight-loss transformation.
She explained that she had given her mom one simple job while they were enjoying the beach together.
"Asked my dear mother to get a funny Baywatch running video of me and here's what we got," she wrote over a clip of herself standing barefoot on the sand in a black one-piece swimsuit as waves rolled in behind her.
Rather than filming the iconic slow-motion sprint, the video mostly showed Schumer standing still before the camera awkwardly shifted, completely missing the moment she wanted to capture.
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She followed up with another Instagram Story shortly afterward, writing simply, "And this."
The second clip again showed the comedian standing on the beach while looking toward someone off-camera as the waves crashed behind her.
Like the first post, the video playfully highlighted that her attempt to channel Baywatch didn't exactly go according to plan.
Amy Schumer Opens Up About Her Health Journey
Schumer has also been increasingly transparent about her health and wellness.
In a recent Instagram video, she revealed she previously tried the GLP-1 medication Wegovy but struggled with its side effects.
"I was puking. I couldn't handle it," she said. "I don't know if they've changed the formula, whatever. But anyway, I went on this Telehealth meeting with Midi Health, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself 'cause I wanted to recommend it to my friends who are nurses and teachers."
During that Telehealth consultation, doctors discovered she was in pre-menopause and prescribed estrogen and progesterone.
The starlet later shared that the treatment dramatically improved how she feels.
"My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, I want to get down more, if you know what I mean," she said. "I'm talking about s--. So that's been great and Mounjaro's been great."