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Amy Schumer Celebrates 'Epic' July 4th in Plunging Top as She Flaunts Her Slim Figure: Photo

amy schumer celebrates epic july th in plunging top
Source: MEGA;@amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer celebrated the Fourth of July with lifelong friends while showing off her slimmer figure.

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July 6 2026, Updated 8:49 a.m. ET

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Amy Schumer had plenty to smile about over the Fourth of July weekend.

The comedian gave fans a peek at her holiday celebration by sharing a cheerful Instagram Story, where she showed off her noticeably slimmer figure while spending quality time with longtime friends and their families.

For the festive gathering, Schumer, 45, kept it casual in a light blue plunging tank top paired with matching shorts. She completed the relaxed look with a pale blue baseball cap as she smiled in the center of a large group gathered behind a table filled with drinks and party essentials.

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image of Amy Schumer celebrated Independence Day with a close-knit group of friends she has known for more than three decades.
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer celebrated Independence Day with a close-knit group of friends she has known for more than three decades.

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The actress looked happy while enjoying the outdoor celebration, as she also gave a shout-out to those who helped put together her holiday outfit.

"Thanks @chloeiscrazy and @mother_for my suit!" she wrote over the snapshot.

Schumer also reflected on why the annual tradition means so much to her.

“Epic Forth,” Schumer, 45, wrote via her Instagram Story alongside another photo. “Just a group of 25 friends who have known each other for 35 years with their families. Love you all.”

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Schumer’s ‘Funny’ ‘Baywatch’ Video

image of The comedian appeared relaxed and confident while showing off her slimmer figure in a casual blue outfit.
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

The comedian appeared relaxed and confident while showing off her slimmer figure in a casual blue outfit.

Just days before the holiday, she had followers laughing after attempting to recreate the iconic Baywatch slow-motion run during a beach outing with her mother.

Instead of capturing the dramatic moment she envisioned, Schumer embraced the hilarious mishap by posting the failed attempt on Instagram while also showing off her recent weight-loss transformation.

She explained that she had given her mom one simple job while they were enjoying the beach together.

"Asked my dear mother to get a funny Baywatch running video of me and here's what we got," she wrote over a clip of herself standing barefoot on the sand in a black one-piece swimsuit as waves rolled in behind her.

Rather than filming the iconic slow-motion sprint, the video mostly showed Schumer standing still before the camera awkwardly shifted, completely missing the moment she wanted to capture.

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image of Amy Schumer continues to share humorous moments with fans, including her failed attempt to recreate a classic ‘Baywatch’ slow-motion run.
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer continues to share humorous moments with fans, including her failed attempt to recreate a classic ‘Baywatch’ slow-motion run.

She followed up with another Instagram Story shortly afterward, writing simply, "And this."

The second clip again showed the comedian standing on the beach while looking toward someone off-camera as the waves crashed behind her.

Like the first post, the video playfully highlighted that her attempt to channel Baywatch didn't exactly go according to plan.

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Amy Schumer Opens Up About Her Health Journey

image of The actress has openly discussed her health journey, revealing the improvements she found through hormone therapy and Mounjaro.
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram;MEGA

The actress has openly discussed her health journey, revealing the improvements she found through hormone therapy and Mounjaro.

Schumer has also been increasingly transparent about her health and wellness.

In a recent Instagram video, she revealed she previously tried the GLP-1 medication Wegovy but struggled with its side effects.

"I was puking. I couldn't handle it," she said. "I don't know if they've changed the formula, whatever. But anyway, I went on this Telehealth meeting with Midi Health, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself 'cause I wanted to recommend it to my friends who are nurses and teachers."

During that Telehealth consultation, doctors discovered she was in pre-menopause and prescribed estrogen and progesterone.

The starlet later shared that the treatment dramatically improved how she feels.

"My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, I want to get down more, if you know what I mean," she said. "I'm talking about s--. So that's been great and Mounjaro's been great."

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