Amy Schumer Tells All: Her Honest Journey With Weight-Loss Medications and Health Struggles Explained

Amy Schumer is brutally honest about her weight-loss journey. In a March Instagram video, Schumer revealed she tried the GLP-1 medication Wegovy three years earlier but had a rough experience. "I was puking. I couldn't handle it," she said. "I don't know if they've changed the formula, whatever. But anyway, I went on this Telehealth meeting with Midi Health, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself 'cause I wanted to recommend it to my friends who are nurses and teachers."

Through her Telehealth check-in, doctors identified that Schumer was in pre-menopause and subsequently prescribed her "estrogen and progesterone." The 44-year-old star reported positive results from this treatment. "My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, I want to get down more, if you know what I mean," she noted. "I'm talking about s--. So that's been great and Mounjaro's been great."

Unlike Wegovy or Ozempic, which are GLP-1 medications that assist with weight-loss, Mounjaro specifically targets diabetes patients for weight management. According to WebMD, common side effects of GLP-1 medications can include nausea and diarrhea. Keep scrolling to see more about what Schumer has shared regarding her GLP-1 experiences.

June 2023

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Schumer disclosed that she tried Ozempic but stopped due to negative side effects. "Like a year ago, I tried it. I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son," she explained. "I was so skinny and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't]." Recognizing that the effects were "not livable," Schumer claimed she "immediately invested because I knew everyone was going to try it." She added, "Everyone has been lying, saying, 'Oh smaller portions.' Like shut the f up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop. Be real with the people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo."

January 2025

Nearly two years after her initial reveal about Ozempic, Schumer revisited the topic, noting her genetic predisposition to nausea. "I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy," Schumer shared on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show. "So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago and I was like, bedridden. I was like, vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it and they're all good. So, God bless them." Schumer remarked that she "lost 30 pounds so quick" while on the drug. "I looked great, but I couldn't lift my head off the pillow. So what's the point?" she said.

March 2025

After moving off of Wegovy, Schumer communicated her positive experience with Mounjaro. "And, look, it's not covered by insurance unless you have diabetes or like severe obesity, which most of the internet thinks I have," the actress stated in an Instagram video. "But I'm having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."

December 2025

