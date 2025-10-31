Amy Schumer Flaunts Her Tiny Figure After Weight Loss Transformation: Hot Photos
Oct. 31 2025, Published 2:06 p.m. ET
Amy Schumer seems to be feeling herself after losing weight.
The comedian — who has admitted to using weight loss drugs to help her shed some pounds — took to Instagram on Thursday, October 30, to show off her new slimmed-down figure.
Posting a carousel of snaps of herself sporting two different outfits, she wrote, "I’m feeling strong and like myself. I’m enjoying how I look but man it is all about how you feel."
The I Feel Pretty actress, 44, revealed, "I got all dressed up and ready to go to my friends 50th and then decided I wasn’t feeling up to it and wanted to stay home with my little guy."
She also shared that she's "so grateful to be pain free" thanks to her trainer, who helped her regain her strength after having back surgery following a surfing injury.
The Trainwreck star then thanked her doctor for "lifting all the endometriosis’ out" of her body.
Schumer also gave a shout-out to Midi Health, a virtual women's care clinic, for helping her "navigate perimenopause."
Schumer has been reveling in her new body of late after getting candid about her experiences with weight loss drugs.
The Kinda Pregnant star revealed in an Instagram Reel on March 22 that after experiencing nausea on Wegovy, she switched to Mounjaro.
"Three years ago I tried Wegovy and I was, like, puking. I couldn’t handle it. I don’t know if they’ve changed the formula. Whatever,” she told her followers.

She continued, "But anyway, I went on this telehealth meeting with Midi Health, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself because I wanted to recommend it to, like, my friends who were, like, nurses and teachers. Mounjaro’s been great, and look, it’s not covered by insurance unless you have diabetes or severe obesity, which most of the internet thinks I have, but I’m having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that.”
The Inside Amy Schumer co-creator — who has one son, Gene, 6, with husband Chris Fischer — also told Howard Stern earlier this year that she tested out the medication — but didn't have a good experience.
Appearing on The Howard Stern Show back in January, she said, "So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was, like, bedridden. I was like vomiting, and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they’re all good."