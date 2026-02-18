Amy Schumer Celebrates Valentine's Day in Unique Style Amid Divorce
Feb. 18 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Amy Schumer embraced an unconventional Valentine’s Day this year as she navigates her ongoing divorce from Chris Fischer.
On February 14, Schumer shared a selfie from her makeshift “crying corner” on Instagram Stories. “Give yourself all the love today,” she advised her followers, showcasing her emotional state in a humorous manner.
The couple announced their separation on December 12, 2025, after seven years of marriage. “Amy still adores Chris, just not romantically. He’s a great guy and an even better father,” a source confirmed to Us Weekly. The couple shares a son, Gene, born in May 2019, and both parents continue to prioritize his well-being.
In her Instagram announcement, Schumer stated, “Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son.” She requested privacy during this challenging time.
Speculation about the couple's split first surfaced in November 2025, coinciding with the sale of their Brooklyn townhouse for $11 million. Despite the rumors, Schumer praised Fischer during a reflection on her endometriosis surgery in December. “I’ve been through a lot with endometriosis,” she noted, highlighting her vulnerability.
According to insiders, “There wasn’t some big, scandalous catalyst for their split. It just happened slowly over time.”
As Schumer approached her first Valentine’s Day as a single woman, she maintained a lighthearted outlook. In a humorous Instagram post, she asked, “Who’s kissing this at midnight?” reflecting her ability to find joy amid challenges.
The couple is also focused on their son. “The goal is to make it as smooth of a transition as possible,” the insider explained.
Reports indicate that Schumer has recently lost 50 pounds and is in a positive place following her separation. A source stated that she is “in a good place” and even jokes about her situation.